Why mid-engined cars are the purest and most special driving machines

At the opposite end of the scale, visiting Hethel to be among the first to drive the S1 Elise was a uniquely special mid-engined moment. Of all the cars I’ve driven it remains one of the very best. Nothing since has felt that delicate, nor delivered a driving experience that so perfectly matched the car’s objective. I’m sure plenty have been lost to lift-off oversteer, but the feeling of poise and pinpoint responsiveness to tiny inputs remains a revelation.

I’ve not owned many cars – partly because I get to drive so many for work, but also because I tend to be a serial monogamist. This said, amongst the few I have called my own over the years, one was an S2 Exige and the other a part-owned F430 manual.

I loved the Lotus and did many enjoyable trackdays and road miles. It was the perfect baby supercar, ideal for my circumstances at the time. It was also a ‘sensible’ replacement for my wholly impractical Fireblade Caterham and a perfect stepping stone into the 964 RS I sold it to buy.

By contrast, I never felt comfortable with the Ferrari. It was a great car, but I just felt a bit self-conscious in it, which is odd as it never bothers me when I’m in a press car. On a more practical note, it taught me the Maranello Paradox: use a Ferrari and it wears things out quicker than you expect; don’t use it and those same things seize up. It costs you either way.

Do mid-engined cars deserve the hype? In my experience, yes, absolutely. The cockpit and driving position are more special, the sensory stimuli are altered and more intense. They are drivers’ cars in the truest, purest and least gung-ho sense. Where front-engined rear-drive cars respond to being roughhoused and feisty front-drive hatchbacks demand to be slung around, mid-engined cars encourage and reward a more considered approach. They are a glass of fine wine in a world of lager and Jägerbombs.

The real beauty of mid-engined cars is that you’ll find the same fundamental balance and behaviour in an MGF or Boxster as you will in an MC20 or Zonda. If you love developing your driving skills and are fascinated by the process, make sure you take the mid-engined plunge at least once in your life. It’s as special as you’d hope.