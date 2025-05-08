Some rebuild engines and TIG weld for fun – why am I still Googling oil type?

When we were teenagers my brother and I had repeated and protracted arguments about who was going to go bald first. This was prompted by the conspicuous slapheadedness of our dad, and the fact he’d felt an unwelcome chill on his scalp since his mid-20s. On this basis, and ignoring all that stuff about such things skipping a generation, my kid bro and I would bait each other with pointless, nonsensical reasons why it would be the other brother who would find his forehead growing like the windscreen on a C4 Picasso.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re now in our 40s, my brother and me, and it’s amazing to note that we both cling to a full head of hair. So that’s something, aside from the same parents, we have in common. But there’s another thing we share, and this one is even less expected. We’ve both somehow became owners of modern-classic Fiats. I had the Panda 100HP you can find in the Fast Fleet section of the magazine. My bro has a tidy, late model Coupé 20v. Yet, unlike male pattern baldness, there’s no genetic history of this in our family.

> Why the Vauxhall Astra should have been given a different name