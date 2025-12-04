Magazine group tests are great, but the best bit is usually the drive home

Comparison tests have always been one of the things I enjoy the most about this job. They’ve been a staple of automotive magazines for as long as I can remember. Long before I became a motoring journalist, I’d spend hours poring over group test data sections in Motor, paying particular attention to the natty little profile line drawings annotated with each car’s dimensions. Yes, I was that sad.

The biggest treat of all was reading Car magazine’s ‘Giant’ Tests. Like much of what Car did back in those heady days, it set the template for imparting detailed information and in-depth opinion while bringing a bit of spark to the commentary. The stacked cornering shots that accompanied the text were just as descriptive, with anything from the latest superminis to the hottest supersaloons stuck on their door handles by a steely-eyed Roger Bell, cucumber-cool Gavin Green or grinning Brett Fraser.

As you can imagine it was a dream to find myself working with all those characters, not to mention another great assessor of cars, John Simister, when I started my first full-time writing job at Carweek. As a road tester, naturally.

However, it was only after I moved to Performance Car and started working with my esteemed colleague John Barker that I learned the best part of any group test isn’t the test at all, but the drive home afterwards. I was reminded of this just a few weeks ago, as the all-wheel-drive hot hatch test from evo issue 332 drew to a close.