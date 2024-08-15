The one-off Pininfarina Battista Targamerica is a 1874bhp hypercar with a humidor

Automobili Pininfarina is revealing a one-off rebodied Battista at the 2024 Monterey Car Week. Named the Battista Targamerica, it’s described by Pininfarina as a one-of-one creation for a client, and its first one-off coachbuilt special as a car company in its own right.

The Targamerica has been created to a brief from its client, and removes the Battista’s roof, making it an open barchetta. A targa top has been created for the car to be fitted in poor weather, but it has been created first and foremost to be driven in fully open form. The Targamerica name, chosen by its customer, describes both the roof configuration and the fact that the car will be based in America.

As in the Battista coupe, a huge 120kWh battery pack drives a set of four independent electric motors for a ludicrous 1874bhp output. The result is a quoted sub-2sec 0-60mph time and a top speed of over 186mph...

Pininfarina is making a point of revealing the car at The Quail event during Monterey Car Week, as it marks 12 months since the company announced it would be embarking on coachbuilding projects and one-of-one creations for clients alongside its series production car projects. It considers the Targamerica to be proof of its commitment to achieving such projects within a tight timescale.

‘This was not only a tough project but also very fast,’ explained Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà to evo. ‘The customer told us that he wanted it for the next Quail, which gave us nine months to complete the car. ‘The car you see here is not a concept – it is the finished car, and purely a one off,’ he adds.