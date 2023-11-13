Polestar’s first supercar could emerge from the Synergy concept

Polestar is an electric car brand with a bold plan, and we’re going to see it rolling out over the next couple of years. Beyond that, the firm’s product development resources could be redirected in the direction of the Synergy concept car first revealed at the 2023 Munich Motor Show. Polestar, you see, would really like to build its own supercar. Polestar will supplement the existing Polestar 2 with the Polestar 3 family SUV and the Polestar 4 coupe-SUV in 2024. These models are based on underpinnings sourced from Polestar’s Geely Group owners, and much of the technology is shared with equivalent models from Volvo, Smart and, a name slightly less familiar to UK motorists, Zeekr. Then things will get a bit more interesting. > Polestar 2 2023 review – do powertrain updates breath life into Swedish EV? In 2025 it’s on to the Polestar 5 - a flagship 874bhp Porsche Taycan rival with a bespoke bonded aluminium architecture developed in the UK at the firm’s development facility at the Horbia MIRA proving ground near Nuneaton. Next up will be the Polestar 6, another car that could pique the interest of evo readers. The 6 will be the second car on that aluminium platform, a roadster or coupe that’s expected to closely reflect the Polestar 02 and LA concept cars. Due in around 2026, the Polestar 6 was briefly pictured with aggressive race-inspired spoilers and Polestar’s high performance BST livery at the recent Polestar Day event in Los Angeles. The image flashed up on screen came as an apparent nod to the brand’s origins as Polestar Racing, Volvo’s factory touring car team and a statement of intent where the 6 is concerned. The 6 will share the 874bhp and 664lb ft EV drivetrain of the Polestar 5 with 800-volt architecture and all-wheel drive delivered by twin electric motors - one front and one rear. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

Polestar design boss, Maximilian Missoni, said of the Polestar 6: ‘Our dream is to create the every day sports car for the electric age'. And just as the 5 has benchmarked the Porsche Taycan as a rival, the 6 seems certain to be designed as an electric 911 rival around the time that Porsche will be forced to adopt pure electric power for its iconic model line. 5 All of that brings us into the unknown as far as Polestar’s model plans are concerned. Sometime after 2027 with the ambitious model range expansion plan brought to fruition, would attention turn to the Polestar Synergy concept and the prospect of a Polestar supercar? Missoni does not dismiss it. 'I can see the brand having the pull to do that, yes,' he says. 'At the moment it’s all hands on deck to deliver what we have to deliver, but I wouldn’t say it couldn’t be done.’ As Polestar insiders pointed out to evo when pressed on the issue, the brand doesn’t do concept cars without clear production relevance. The catch is that the Polestar Synergy is not your typical Polestar concept car. As you might even guess from looking at the single-seater with its gaping aero channels and voluptuous, wheel-hugging arches, it was created as an amalgamation of the winning entries for a design competition sponsored by toy car brand Hot Wheels. A judging panel selected two exterior designs and one interior design from 10 finalists and Polestar merged them into the appropriately named Synergy.