Polestar’s rally-inspired Arctic Circle collection breaks cover – 536bhp Polestar 4 gains focus

Polestar has revealed a collection of high-performance cars building on the rallying formula established in 2022 with the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle. Joining the Polestar 2 are the Polestar 3 and 4, creating a complete line up of rally-inspired one-off Arctic Circle cars. The three cars will make their public debut at the 2025 FAT Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria, on 1 February.

The three Polestars are based on their Long range Dual Motor with Performance Pack production equivalents although the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle is a little down on torque as it’s based on a 2021 model. The Polestar 3 and 4 are both up to date though so this equates to 510bhp and 671lb ft of torque for the 3 while the 4 is rated at 536bhp and 506lb ft. The entire collection has been developed, says Polestar, to illustrate the company’s unique performance DNA that’s rooted in motorsport and combined with Scandinavian design.

> ​Polestar 5 gunning for Porsche Taycan as 871bhp flagship

All the cars have broadly similar specifications with custom Öhlins three-way adjustable dampers (two-way compression, one-way rebound) with external gas reservoirs, OZ Racing wheels in 19- or 20-inch diameters and Pirelli studded winter tyres. The Polestar 2 has a 30mm increase in ride height, while the 3 and 4 have been raised 40 and 30mm respectively. The Polestar 2 has front and rear strut braces while the other two models just receive the front item.

The rally theme continues with Stedi spotlights and rally-style mudflaps while inside all three cars feature Recaro Pole Position bucket seats with the Polestar 4 receiving a drift-inspired hydraulic handbrake. Externally each car sports a different set of accessories from Polestar’s partners such as skis and different roof-mounted storage solutions.

The development of the Arctic Circle models has been overseen by Swedish ex-rally ace Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s head of driving dynamics, with each car exhibiting slightly different characteristics. ‘We have worked closely with our leading technology partners to bring bespoke engineering solutions to these cars that emphasise our performance DNA – and make them incredibly fun to drive,’ said Rydholm.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, commented: ‘We develop our cars under challenging conditions within the Arctic Circle in Sweden, and at the FAT Ice Race we will showcase that on ice there is nothing better than a Polestar.’ It will be interesting to see how these one-off machines perform against their peers.