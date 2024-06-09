Polestar 3 2024 review – premium electric SUV eyes BMW iX

18 Evo rating Price from £75,900 Neat handling; design; price Interior ergonomic niggles; weight

​​​​​The Polestar 1 grand tourer hit the market in 2018 as the brand’s first ground-up model, and while it has since transitioned to all-electric power with the popular 2 saloon, the Polestar line-up has only ever included one model at a given time. This is all about to change in 2024, with the Polestar 3 and 4 launched as the second and third models in the current range, with the highly-anticipated 5 and 6 to follow. Advertisement - Article continues below Despite what the name suggests, the 3 is in fact larger than the 4, designed to rival the likes of the class-leading BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron as a five-seat E-segment electric SUV. As with all Polestar models though, it’s said to have been designed with a performance edge, with the firm claiming this c2600kg SUV ‘feels more like a sports car.’ > BMW iX M60 2024 review – it's fast, but is it worthy of the M badge? Engine, gearbox and technical highlights While an entry-level single motor version will be made available in due course, launch cars get a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. Opt for the Long range Dual motor model with the Performance pack and outputs stand at 510bhp and 671lb ft of torque, in-line with the much more expensive BMW iX xDrive50. The power split is 245bhp/272bhp front-to-rear making it marginally rear-biased. Opt for the non-Performance pack dual motor powertrain and you get 483bhp and 620lb ft of torque.

Given its market position it should come as no surprise that the Polestar 3 isn’t overly playful on the limit, but its (slight) rear power bias and rear torque-vectoring unit makes it surprisingly easy to carry pace, with a neutral, if safe, balance that inspires confidence. Power delivery is measured and with a progressive throttle calibration in all three power modes, although our particular car did have a mild vibration during acceleration and regenerative braking – we’ll have to drive another example on UK roads to find out if that was a quirk of this early-build car. 18 Despite the enormously high kerb weight, the Brembo brakes are up to the task, with strong regenerative braking blending with 400mm front and 390mm rear discs. Unlike some EVs, Polestar gives you the option to turn regenerative braking off entirely and while there are no dedicated brake modes, this option gives the pedal the most reassuring, natural feel, with a longer more linear pedal (increase the regenerative braking power to the ‘one-pedal’ mode and the pedal becomes shorter and more artificial in feel). Despite a slight degradation in brake pedal feel we found that the middle regenerative braking mode was best for a spirited drive, being the closest replication of conventional engine braking to allow for a more balanced flow. Ride and handling A 50:50 weight distribution and an identical centre of gravity to the Polestar 1 is certainly impressive, but that doesn’t change the fact that the 3 weighs 2670kg. While a hefty kerb weight is to be expected from a 107kWh EV, the laws of physics are hard to beat. In an effort to counteract them though, Polestar has thrown everything at the 3, including dual chamber air suspension and ZF active dampers as standard. Advertisement - Article continues below

Out on the smooth tarmac surrounding Spain’s capital, primary ride is as soft and cosseting as you’d hope from such a car, with the 3’s long wheelbase contributing to impressive performance over larger bumps. Switch to a less-than-perfect surface, though, and smaller imperfections make themselves known in the cabin, lightly jostling occupants around at higher speeds and taking slightly longer to settle than we’d like. In its firmest suspension setting, not a huge amount changes, but on these Spanish roads at least, this mode does add some control to the chassis that we feel is lacking in the more relaxed modes. 18 Increase the pace and the Polestar 3 is a capable performer from point-to-point. Its rear power bias and torque vectoring rear axle make it easy to place, and while it’s far from as playful as something like a Jaguar F-Pace SVR, it’s pleasingly neutral when pushing on, with understeer hard to reach. Its high weight figure does become apparent during consecutive direction changes, but plan ahead for the weight transfer and it’s easily managed. Steering isn’t bustling with information but reassuring heft and good off-centre response inspires confidence, with just enough feedback sent back through the rim to convey a sense of load. The rack is a little slow for the tight mountain hairpins we tested it on, but on most roads it suits the 3’s character well. MPG and running costs Polestar claims the 3 will use 38.9kWh of energy every 100 miles in ordinary dual-motor spec, with the Performance pack car using marginally more at 43.2kWh/100 miles. This equates to a 390-mile range (WLTP) in the standard dual-motor, or 349 miles in the Performance Package – almost identical to the figures quoted for the BMW iX in xDrive50 and M60-forms respectively. Advertisement - Article continues below

In our experience, the calibration of its range calculation system is more accurate than most. Despite a variety of driving conditions (including not-so-efficient mountain roads), its range estimate remained consistent throughout the drive, staying true to the quoted WLTP range figures. Though it doesn’t ride on an ultra-efficient 800V architecture like some new EVs, the 400V 3 makes the most of its 107kW power store with a standard heat pump, physical rear axle motor disconnect and a drag coefficient of 0.29cd, marginally behind the 0.25 figure of the BMW iX. Charging is said to take just 30 minutes from 10 - 80% when using a DC fast charger thanks to a 250kW peak charge rate, which is 55kW faster than the range-topping BMW iX. 18 Interior and tech Step inside and it’s immediately clear that the 3 means business, with an abundance of black ash wood, repurposed aluminium and plush leather throughout. As with all Polestar models there’s a focus on sustainability, but the use of higher end materials gives it a more conventional luxury feel than other models in the range, with fewer bespoke materials and visibly recycled elements. Elements such as soft close doors, a frameless rear view mirror and a neatly integrated 9-inch digital dashboard all contribute to a mature, refined overall feel. Piano black trim and hollow-feeling window controls aside, the 3 feels as substantial as you’d hope for a car of this calibre. Advertisement - Article continues below

Although we heard a few squeaks and rattles over certain surfaces during our test, build quality feels great overall, with most touchpoints feeling reassuringly solid. Insulated glass all-round (and active noise cancellation with the £5000 Plus pack) makes it refined on most roads, but tyre and motor noise is more prominent than in the BMW iX. 18 The neoprene-like material on the dashboard is better than bare plastic, but does feel a little out of place amongst the wood and leather elsewhere. The touch-sensitive D-pads on the steering wheel are also not quite up-to-par with the rest of the cabin, lacking illumination and the tactility you’d expect from a premium product. What makes these even more frustrating is the fact they’re the only way to adjust the mirrors and steering wheel, with a total of five clicks required to do so. Thankfully, the seat and air vent controls are manual. The heart of the cabin is the central 14.5–inch portrait infotainment display, running the same snappy Android Automotive system as the rest of the Polestar range. While it’s underpinned by Google software, Polestar has added its own unique skin. BMW’s latest iDrive feels more responsive, but the attention to detail in Polestar’s system is second to none – icons featuring a car show the silhouette of the 3 as opposed to a generic model, with bespoke animations for driving modes and settings dotted throughout the UI. Split screen functionality and customisable widgets aim to make the user experience more fluid, but more physical buttons for certain controls would be welcome. Advertisement - Article continues below

The interior also features some unique design elements, with the boot lid featuring a window in the roof. As this is virtually impossible to see from any seat in the cabin, its only real purpose is to pull additional light into the cabin. Thanks to the use of air suspension, Polestar has also been able to integrate a suspension lowering button into the boot for easier loading (the air suspension has 60mm of range from its lowest point to highest). 18 We’re yet to sample a car with it equipped, but Polestar is offering the 3 with an optional £4300 LiDAR system, adding a pod to the roof to allow for autonomous driving functions in the future. This system adds three additional cameras to the existing five and a LiDAR unit from Luminar – the standard car also includes five radar modules and 12 ultrasonic sensors. A driver attention monitor comes as standard too, and while these safety systems didn’t prove to be too invasive, we did still experience some brief phantom braking on the motorway during our drive. There’s a 1610w B&W sound system on offer too, featuring Dolby Atmos support and integrated headrest speakers for improved immersion – despite the impressive specs, we found this system to have less impact than the class-leading offering in the BMW iX, but software updates and EQ tweaks could improve this with time. Design Designed by the team behind the striking Precept concept from 2020, the Polestar 3 has numerous clever design elements usually reserved for more exclusive, low-volume models. While its large dimensions are hard to hide, the use of black elements along the bottom quarter do a good job of reducing visual mass, with Polestar’s trademark ‘Thor’s hammer’ LED headlights and slim grille shared with the rest of the range. Advertisement - Article continues below

First previewed on the Polestar 1, the 3 also retains the marque's unique 'prototype' aesthetic with visible sensor heating elements on the front grille and model decals aft of the wheels, similar in aesthetic to the prototype stickers used on McLaren test mules. The 3's design is sophisticated and sharp overall, making it one of the most visually appealing in this class. The standard diamond cut 22-inch forged wheels on the Performance pack car look great, too, with the ordinary dual motor getting 21-inch items – tyres are 265-section front, 295-section rear, with Pirelli P Zeros standard on the Performance pack and Michelin PS4 EVs or Continental SportContact 7s standard on the ordinary dual motor. Price and rivals In the not-so distant past, the Polestar 3 wouldn't have had many rivals, but things are hotting up in the electric premium SUV space. The BMW iX is perhaps its closest current rival, with its focus on both cruising comfort and sustainability, with the Audi Q8 e-tron also targeting the same corner of the market. Volvo's EX90 will be hitting the market in the coming months as a less focused take on the Polestar, built on the same Geely-derived Scalable Product Architecture 2 platform. At £75,900, the Long range Dual motor Launch Edition represents great value for money in the class, putting it in-line with the much less potent 322bhp BMW iX xDrive40 and 335bhp Q8 e-tron Sport 50 quattro. Step up to the 510bhp Performance pack and you'll pay an additional £5600, but this still positions it £22,785 below the equally-powerful BMW iX xDrive50. While the Polestar 3 is not quite as well rounded as its Munich rival, that saving is impossible to ignore.