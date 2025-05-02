Singer’s stunning £900k Porsche 911 restomod borrows knowhow from Red Bull

Singer has released details of the 4-litre flat-six engine that will power its latest reimagined Porsche 911 Carrera and Cabriolet models. This latest pair, announced last year, are based on the 1989-1993 Type 964 91 and have been created to ‘pursue the ultimate, naturally aspirated G model 911, reimagined for the twenty-first century’ according to Rob Dickinson, Singer’s founder and Creative Director. This new pair are powered by a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated motor that produces 420bhp.

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Developed using the learnings from Singer’s DLS programme, the flat-six in the California firm’s latest creations start life as a 3.6-litre M64/1 flat-six. Capacity is increased to four-litres, the company’s four-valve cylinder head is fitted and, for the first time for one of its naturally aspirated engines, it’s a water-cooled head that’s matched to air-cooled cylinders. It’s also the first engine Singer has commissioned to feature variable valve timing.

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The result is 420bhp and a broader torque curve (no torque figure has been disclosed) across a wider spread of engine speeds. With a peak rev limit of 8000rpm, a six-speed manual can be fitted to replace the 964’s standard five-speed transmission. Raised shift levers and open mechanisms are also on the options list.