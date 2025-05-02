Singer’s stunning £900k Porsche 911 restomod borrows knowhow from Red Bull
Singer has detailed its latest Porsche 911 restomods, featuring a unique Cosworth flat-six and advanced structural engineering developed in partnership with Red Bull
Singer has released details of the 4-litre flat-six engine that will power its latest reimagined Porsche 911 Carrera and Cabriolet models. This latest pair, announced last year, are based on the 1989-1993 Type 964 91 and have been created to ‘pursue the ultimate, naturally aspirated G model 911, reimagined for the twenty-first century’ according to Rob Dickinson, Singer’s founder and Creative Director. This new pair are powered by a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated motor that produces 420bhp.
Developed using the learnings from Singer’s DLS programme, the flat-six in the California firm’s latest creations start life as a 3.6-litre M64/1 flat-six. Capacity is increased to four-litres, the company’s four-valve cylinder head is fitted and, for the first time for one of its naturally aspirated engines, it’s a water-cooled head that’s matched to air-cooled cylinders. It’s also the first engine Singer has commissioned to feature variable valve timing.
> Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Classic Turbo review – the most complete restomod?
The result is 420bhp and a broader torque curve (no torque figure has been disclosed) across a wider spread of engine speeds. With a peak rev limit of 8000rpm, a six-speed manual can be fitted to replace the 964’s standard five-speed transmission. Raised shift levers and open mechanisms are also on the options list.
In terms of the look, the Classic Coupe and Cabriolet models feature a more detailed and aerodynamically enhanced front bumper with a clean look across the car culminating in a Gurney flap-style rear wing. Small intakes ahead of the rear wheels do not feature the Turbo-style ‘shark fin’, while there’s also the option of spotlights on the frunk lid.
The restoration process Singer goes through is of course well-known, with the bones of a 964 serving as the basis. What’s new here is that Singer has sought the services of Red Bull Advanced Technologies to strengthen the underpinnings for the Carrera Coupe. The stiffer car can then employ its four-way electronically adjustable dampers to their fullest effect.
Five drive modes adjust the intervention levels of the traction control system and range from Road and Sport, to Track, Off and Weather, the latter being best for low-grip conditions. The wheels are 18-inch centre-lock Füchs-style items, with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.
As with previous Singer restorations, a limited run of 100 Carrera Coupes will be produced, with price varying wildly from one spec to the next. We’re taking it as a product that parallels the Classic Turbo for sophistication and expense, so a starting price in the region of £900,000 would be our educated guess.