News

Pirelli’s hardcore P Zero Trofeo RS track tyres now available for the 911 GT3

Pirelli has thrown its new Trofeo RS into the ring as a track day tyre option for the 911 GT3

by: Ethan Jupp
9 Dec 2025
Pirelli GT3 tyre

When it comes to Porsche 911 GT3s there are plenty of worthy tyre choices out there, and now Pirelli’s most aggressive option, the P Zero Trofeo RS, has joined the fray as a track-focused option for Porsche’s revised sports car.

Developed with learnings from the Trofeo RS’s implementation on the potent (and wider-tyred) 911 GT3 RS, the new Trofeo RS becomes available for the slimmer-hipped 911 GT3, as about the closest thing you can get to a hardcore track tyre that’s still legal for road use. Pirelli cites extreme performance and consistency under high loads and over long periods as the tyre’s key strengths. By their claims, this should not be a ‘two flying laps and done’ kind of tyre.

The GT3 is only the latest high-performance Porsche for which a bespoke Trofeo RS has been made available, following the GT3 RS and even the Taycan Turbo GT. The difference in loading and torque transfer demands across those two cars should speak to the versatility of the tyre, though Pirelli has tailored bespoke versions of the Trofeo RS for each model’s needs. ‘N’ marking on the sidewall denotes the tyre is in this case, for fitment to a 911 GT3.

Pirelli GT3 tyre

Also now available is the P Zero R, a junior tyre to the Trofeo RS that offers more rounded performance that’s best for daily driving. Priorities with this tyre are consistent and dependable grip in a variety of ambient conditions and surface temperatures, especially in the wet. Interestingly, the tyre’s structure differs from the front to the rear wheels, optimised for balance and the different tasks at hand. The fronts are obviously needed to transmit as much feel, precision and sensitivity as possible, while the rears need greater strength for managing power delivery.

Both tyres have been extensively optimised in the virtual world using simulations before going into physical testing. Pirelli estimates the number of physical prototypes and the time needed to develop the tyre were both reduced by 30 per cent.

Now of course, we’re very curious. Many options are now available for the GT3 and GT3 RS from Goodyear, Michelin, Pirelli and more, with some like the Pilot Sport S5 N0 optimised for otherworldly wet weather grip. Indeed we found on evo Car of the Year 2023, that in spite of the ostensive aggression of the GT3 RS and its Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport RS tyres, it was a willing and approachable car even in atrocious autumnal conditions on the Scottish borders. A side-by-side test of all available options would be very interesting indeed.

