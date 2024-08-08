The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of our favourite driver's cars not just for the track, but for the road too. It blew us away at eCoty 2023, taking the overall win after beating the likes of McLaren's 750S and the Alpine A110 R, but even so, it’s about to evolve as part of the 992.2 facelift. We've spotted the latest mule cold weather testing ahead of its official reveal.

There’s certainly no mistaking this prototype for anything other than an RS, with its bespoke body panels and Cup car-style aero resembling that of the current model. There are subtle differences with this latest test mule though, with more camouflage at the front and rear likely disguising close-to-production updated bumpers. That vented bonnet is still in place, but it looks different here, with the bonnet itself seemingly more sculpted and slick than on the current car – whether or not this is part of the disguise or a first look at a new design change is yet to be seen.

Each test mule we’ve spotted has also been fitted with the same centre lock wheels as the current car, covered by the RS’s familiar wide-track bodywork. The existing RS uses carbonfibre for the wings, bonnet, doors and rear wing to trim its kerbweight down to 1450kg.