New 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spotted: Weissach's flagship is gaining focus
Porsche is in the final stages of development for the 992.2 911 GT3 RS, and we've spotted the latest prototype out in the open
The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of our favourite driver's cars not just for the track, but for the road too. It blew us away at eCoty 2023, taking the overall win after beating the likes of McLaren's 750S and the Alpine A110 R, but even so, it’s about to evolve as part of the 992.2 facelift. We've spotted the latest mule cold weather testing ahead of its official reveal.
There’s certainly no mistaking this prototype for anything other than an RS, with its bespoke body panels and Cup car-style aero resembling that of the current model. There are subtle differences with this latest test mule though, with more camouflage at the front and rear likely disguising close-to-production updated bumpers. That vented bonnet is still in place, but it looks different here, with the bonnet itself seemingly more sculpted and slick than on the current car – whether or not this is part of the disguise or a first look at a new design change is yet to be seen.
Each test mule we’ve spotted has also been fitted with the same centre lock wheels as the current car, covered by the RS’s familiar wide-track bodywork. The existing RS uses carbonfibre for the wings, bonnet, doors and rear wing to trim its kerbweight down to 1450kg.
Cladding makes it tricky to determine exactly what has changed, but the rear bumper looks to have seen the most significant update. The diffuser on these test mules is more aggressive than the current car, marginally wider and with an additional pair of vertical fins. The rear light units have also been updated in-line with the rest of the 992.2 range, with those aero appendages behind the rear wheels integrated in a slightly different way to before.
As on the current car, the RS will make extensive use of active aero with adjustable elements at the front axle and a DRS-equipped swan-neck rear wing. The latter is another element that appears to have seen some modification based on these spy shots, with the latest test car featuring a more complex triple-layer wing setup. The 992.1 model generates a staggering 860kg of downforce at 177mph (1000kg with the Manthey Racing kit), so expect similar numbers – if not a little more – from the new car.
While further cladding disguises exactly what has changed here too, the side air intakes ahead of the rear wheels also seem to have been tweaked in some way, with the surrounding trim piece more prominent than on the outgoing car. Whether this is purely for an improvement in aero efficiency, cooling, or something more significant is yet to be determined.
Under the skin, Porsche is likely to refine the RS’s chassis setup, which comprises aero-optimised front wishbones, rear-wheel steering, adjustable dampers and a locking rear differential. The latter two elements can be tweaked via controls on the steering wheel, with adjustments for damper bump and rebound at the front and rear, as well as the locking factor of the diff under power and coast.
New for the 992.2 RS will be a fully digital instrument panel, with the current analogue/digital readout being replaced by a Taycan-style curved display. The latest PCM infotainment system will also feature, but the current car’s conventional automatic shift lever – a signature of the GT3 and RS – is unlikely to be replaced by the smaller selector found in lesser 911s.
Porsche has resisted the urge to chase ultimate power with its naturally-aspirated GT products, and the RS’s peak output has remained around the 500bhp mark since the days of the 997 RS 4.0. The 992.2 is therefore unlikely to differ much from the 518bhp and 343lb ft outputs of the existing 4-litre flat-six. For reference, this propels the 992.1 to 62mph in 3.2sec, and on to a top speed of 184mph.
Given it’s been almost two years since we first saw the 992.2 RS testing, we shouldn’t be too far from an official reveal. An exact launch date is still yet to be announced, but the new RS is expected to go on sale in 2026 for around £230k – if you can secure a build slot, that is…