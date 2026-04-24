The Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric is a 911-inspired SUV with Aston Martin Valkyrie power

Huge dimensions, weight and power made us sceptical of the Porsche Cayenne Electric when it arrived late last year, but time behind the wheel proved that it’s much more than big numbers. Now its maker has given it the coupe treatment, fitting more standard kit and what Porsche is calling a 911-inspired design. First deliveries begin this summer with prices starting from £86,200, a £3000 premium over the standard car.

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Head-on not much has changed, but look closely and you’ll find that the windscreen is unique. That’s because a lot has changed from the A-pillar back. A dramatic swopping roof tapering towards the rear gives the Cayenne a ‘roofline derived from the 911’, according to Porsche. There’s a new adaptive rear spoiler fitted to the boot lid as a result, and while the roofline is very unique, width and length are unchanged from the standard Cayenne. Height, however, is 24mm lower.

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You’ll pay a £3000 premium for the coupe look, with this car starting from £86,200. This money gets you the 436bhp (on overboost) entry-level car, but if you’d like a little more performance you can opt for the middling Cayenne S for £103,100: this version has a much more significant 657bhp at its peak, propelling it from a standstill to 62mph in 3.8sec. Right at the top of the range is the Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric with a ridiculous 1140bhp on overboost for a 2.5sec 0-62mph time and a 162mph top speed. For reference, that's 1bhp more than a £2.5m Aston Martin Valkyrie. All for £133,300.