New 2024 Porsche Panamera: prices, specs and first deliveries

You would be forgiven for thinking the Panamera is nearing retirement age in the wake of its ultra advanced battery powered stablemate, but quite the opposite is true. The high end luxury car market still has an appetite for petrol models, allowing Porsche to update the Panamera to bring it back into the spotlight for 2024. Following the initial launch of Turbo models last year, details on middling 4 and 4S E-Hybrid models have now surfaced, set to be the most popular of the lineup. First deliveries will commence in March 2024. Combining a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with an uprated 187bhp electric motor, these hot plug-in hybrid models are now capable of a 60-mile pure electric range thanks to a larger 25.9kWh battery pack. Output now stands at 463bhp and 479lb ft of torque for the 4 E-Hybrid, rising to 535bhp and 553lb ft for the more potent 4S – a brisk 3.7sec 0-62mph time is quoted for the latter, rising by four tenths for the 4. Porsche has now axed the Sport Turismo body shape in Europe for this generation making it saloon-only, with prices starting from £90,300 and £102,100 for the 4 and 4S E-Hybrid respectively. > New Porsche Taycan – all you need to know

Core to the overall upgrades are to make the Panamera a more engaging yet more comfortable car to drive, something it already did better than its rivals, while drawing extra performance and efficiency from a new lineup of revised powertrains. A host of cosmetic and interior upgrades have been applied too, all of which take inspiration from the Taycan. Its overall look is broadly familiar, but Porsche has gone one or two steps beyond what normally constitutes a facelift. There’s a new front bumper with redesigned cooling vent openings and an additional air inlet above the number plate, as well as new matrix LED headlights as standard (HD matrix LED units are optional). The Panamera’s distinctive vertical side vent behind the front wheels has been flared out slightly as part of the facelift, too. 10 There are more bodywork changes made to the rear of the car, where there’s a new quarter panel pressing that integrates with a subtly reprofiled glasshouse. The LED rear light bar evokes that of the Taycan, with a new lower valance completing what is a fairly comprehensive redesign. The key changes, however, are under the skin. The same core powertrain options are provided, with 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 models positioned below E-Hybrid plug-in hybrids, but each has been revised for improved power and performance. Modifications to the ignition timing, fuel flow rate and turbo boost pressure raise the base car’s outputs to 348bhp and 369lb ft – this propels the Panamera from 0-62mph in 5.2sec in rear-wheel drive form, with the Panamera 4 shortening that by 0.4sec.