Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo is an 800bhp tease for an Alpine A290 rival

The Vauxhall Corsa isn’t the first car that springs to mind when thinking of models to give the extreme ‘Vision Gran Turismo’ treatment but then, incongruity has surprised and delighted in the past. So let’s give it a chance. This is the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo which, on top of being a wild concept car destined for the digital race tracks of Polyphony’s GT7 racer, is trumpeting the return of GSE as a proper performance badge and previewing a new hot hatch on its way from Vauxhall, to take on the Alpine A290, Mini Cooper JCW and Peugeot 208 GTi.

It might be very futuristic but the Vision GT does have something of the old box-arched Manta 400 about it – like a Group 5 special production racer from a dystopian future. It’s all sharp edges and big scoops.

The arch surrounds at the front put in mind Marcello Gandini’s Countach arches, while at the rear we see a huge increase in width compared to the standard Corsa – it’s 1.87m wide, or wider than a current 911 Carrera. In fact, there’s nothing shared with the humble hatch as we know it.

Looking at the front the lurid green colour that bleeds up under the nose and lights, out under the windscreen, demarcating a clear air path. Other important and prominent aero elements are highlighted in green too – the skirts, the wing and the giant rear diffuser. Styling elements that could make their way onto future derivations of the Corsa include the new ‘panel’ at the front as well as the revised lights that move slightly away from the existing angular claw motif.

The wheels (21in at the front, 22in at the rear) are strikingly futuristic but not without nods to Vauxhall heritage too. The triangular shape is effectively a modern interpretation of the controversial three-spoke wheel, a stalwart option going back to the Corsa C and even the Nova before it.