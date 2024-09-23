Alpine A390 spied testing – electric Porsche Macan rival set for 2025 launch

A battery-powered five-seat crossover might not align with the sports cars and hot hatches Alpine has produced so far, but later this year, the French firm is venturing into this area of the market with the aim of giving Polestar a bloody nose. Set to be a rival for the likes of the Polestar 4 and electric Porsche Macan, these new spy images offer our best look yet at its design.

While heavy camouflage makes details hard to discern, it's clear that the mule retains the concept's overall crossover/coupe silhouette, with unusual shapes in the bonnet suggesting it might just carry over some of its unique aero design. There are plenty of elements that have seen the axe, though, with the concept's rear suicide doors and modern digital wing mirrors swapped for ordinary items. The sharp taper and eye-catching aero at the rear have also been toned down for production, but a full-width light bar should remain.

In A390 β concept-form, it looks like an A110 on stilts, and Alpine promises that there’s plenty of sports car DNA in the way that it drives. It’s capable of ‘transforming into a racing beast like the iconic A110,’ in their words. Most of its shapes will make it to production, with Alpine claiming that the show car is 85 per cent showroom ready.