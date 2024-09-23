Alpine A390 spied testing – electric Porsche Macan rival set for 2025 launch
Alpine is developing a battery-powered Porsche Macan rival with an emphasis on driving dynamics, and these test mule images offer our best look yet
A battery-powered five-seat crossover might not align with the sports cars and hot hatches Alpine has produced so far, but later this year, the French firm is venturing into this area of the market with the aim of giving Polestar a bloody nose. Set to be a rival for the likes of the Polestar 4 and electric Porsche Macan, these new spy images offer our best look yet at its design.
While heavy camouflage makes details hard to discern, it's clear that the mule retains the concept's overall crossover/coupe silhouette, with unusual shapes in the bonnet suggesting it might just carry over some of its unique aero design. There are plenty of elements that have seen the axe, though, with the concept's rear suicide doors and modern digital wing mirrors swapped for ordinary items. The sharp taper and eye-catching aero at the rear have also been toned down for production, but a full-width light bar should remain.
In A390 β concept-form, it looks like an A110 on stilts, and Alpine promises that there’s plenty of sports car DNA in the way that it drives. It’s capable of ‘transforming into a racing beast like the iconic A110,’ in their words. Most of its shapes will make it to production, with Alpine claiming that the show car is 85 per cent showroom ready.
Alpine says that the A390’s design combines ‘lightness and dynamism’, but it won’t disclose how much the new car will actually weigh. It’s based on the AmpR Medium platform that underpins the Nissan Ariya (which comes in at 1907kg in its lightest form), but with extensive adaptations to achieve the dynamic feel and performance Alpine is looking for. Powering it are three Alpine-developed electric motors, with a pair powering the rear axle. Not only will this boost power (surely surpassing the 429bhp and 443lb ft figures of the dual-motor Ariya Nismo), but should give what will be a heavy car a lighter, more agile feel thanks to torque vectoring.
The A390 can supposedly follow the same lines at the same speed as an A110, despite being taller and weighing more. The twin-motor rear axle is key to this, with the ability to precisely control torque at each wheel to influence the balance of the car through a corner. The real challenge will be delivering these dynamics in a way that feels natural and intuitive for the driver, but Alpine promises that the system will deliver a ‘high degree of reassurance and confidence’. Power will be transferred to the road by Michelin tyres specifically developed for the A390.
Alpine says that the interior is one aspect of the A390_β that won’t make production, which isn’t surprising once you step inside. Central to the design is a switchable seating arrangement, with the yoke-style steering wheel (near-identical to the A290 concept’s design), pedals and seat shifting between an upright ‘GT’ layout or a reclined F1-style position. This is said to symbolise the duality of the A390’s character, in that it’s designed to be both an everyday crossover and a performance-oriented driving machine.
The grips on the wheel widen or narrow depending on the layout, too, with a crystal insert in its centre that acts as a key to turn the car on. There’s an OV (overtake) button to deliver a burst of maximum power, as well as controls for regenerative braking.
Behind the wheel there’s a holographic dial pack made up of three layers of glass, with a further glass panel ahead of the passenger to display driving information. Sustainable materials feature throughout the cabin, including a recycled carbonfibre floor with a lighting effect that simulates the road streaming beneath your feet.
The A390 will join the A290 hot hatch later this year as the second addition to what Alpine calls its ‘Dream Garage’, with a new, electric A110 following later. Further electric sports cars are in the works, too, including an A110 roadster and a 2+2 A310 coupe.