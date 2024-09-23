Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Alpine A390 spied testing – electric Porsche Macan rival set for 2025 launch

Alpine is developing a battery-powered Porsche Macan rival with an emphasis on driving dynamics, and these test mule images offer our best look yet

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Sam Jenkins
5 Feb 2025
Alpine A390 spies23

A battery-powered five-seat crossover might not align with the sports cars and hot hatches Alpine has produced so far, but later this year, the French firm is venturing into this area of the market with the aim of giving Polestar a bloody nose. Set to be a rival for the likes of the Polestar 4 and electric Porsche Macan, these new spy images offer our best look yet at its design.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While heavy camouflage makes details hard to discern, it's clear that the mule retains the concept's overall crossover/coupe silhouette, with unusual shapes in the bonnet suggesting it might just carry over some of its unique aero design. There are plenty of elements that have seen the axe, though, with the concept's rear suicide doors and modern digital wing mirrors swapped for ordinary items. The sharp taper and eye-catching aero at the rear have also been toned down for production, but a full-width light bar should remain. 

> Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review – is the Renault 5 relative a true hot hatch?

In A390 β concept-form, it looks like an A110 on stilts, and Alpine promises that there’s plenty of sports car DNA in the way that it drives. It’s capable of ‘transforming into a racing beast like the iconic A110,’ in their words. Most of its shapes will make it to production, with Alpine claiming that the show car is 85 per cent showroom ready.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Alpine says that the A390’s design combines ‘lightness and dynamism’, but it won’t disclose how much the new car will actually weigh. It’s based on the AmpR Medium platform that underpins the Nissan Ariya (which comes in at 1907kg in its lightest form), but with extensive adaptations to achieve the dynamic feel and performance Alpine is looking for. Powering it are three Alpine-developed electric motors, with a pair powering the rear axle. Not only will this boost power (surely surpassing the 429bhp and 443lb ft figures of the dual-motor Ariya Nismo), but should give what will be a heavy car a lighter, more agile feel thanks to torque vectoring. 

Alpine A390 spies23

The A390 can supposedly follow the same lines at the same speed as an A110, despite being taller and weighing more. The twin-motor rear axle is key to this, with the ability to precisely control torque at each wheel to influence the balance of the car through a corner. The real challenge will be delivering these dynamics in a way that feels natural and intuitive for the driver, but Alpine promises that the system will deliver a ‘high degree of reassurance and confidence’. Power will be transferred to the road by Michelin tyres specifically developed for the A390.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Alpine says that the interior is one aspect of the A390_β that won’t make production, which isn’t surprising once you step inside. Central to the design is a switchable seating arrangement, with the yoke-style steering wheel (near-identical to the A290 concept’s design), pedals and seat shifting between an upright ‘GT’ layout or a reclined F1-style position. This is said to symbolise the duality of the A390’s character, in that it’s designed to be both an everyday crossover and a performance-oriented driving machine. 

Alpine A390_β – front23

The grips on the wheel widen or narrow depending on the layout, too, with a crystal insert in its centre that acts as a key to turn the car on. There’s an OV (overtake) button to deliver a burst of maximum power, as well as controls for regenerative braking.

Behind the wheel there’s a holographic dial pack made up of three layers of glass, with a further glass panel ahead of the passenger to display driving information. Sustainable materials feature throughout the cabin, including a recycled carbonfibre floor with a lighting effect that simulates the road streaming beneath your feet. 

The A390 will join the A290 hot hatch later this year as the second addition to what Alpine calls its ‘Dream Garage’, with a new, electric A110 following later. Further electric sports cars are in the works, too, including an A110 roadster and a 2+2 A310 coupe.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ferrari’s first ever electric car is coming this October
Ferrari EV spies
News

Ferrari’s first ever electric car is coming this October

In-line with its electrification plan, Ferrari’s on track to launch its first all-electric model in Q4 2025
5 Feb 2025
Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review – is the Renault 5 relative a true hot hatch?
Alpine A290 – front
Reviews

Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review – is the Renault 5 relative a true hot hatch?

Alpine’s all-electric future starts with the Renault 5-based A290. Does it have enough edge to warrant the Alpine badge?
5 Feb 2025
The 2025 Cupra Raval is coming – Spain's answer to the Alpine A290 spied
Cupra Raval
News

The 2025 Cupra Raval is coming – Spain's answer to the Alpine A290 spied

The Renault 5-based Alpine A290 is the hot electric supermini of the moment, but Cupra's about to launch its own take with the Raval
3 Feb 2025
Polestar’s rally-inspired Arctic Circle collection breaks cover – 536bhp Polestar 4 gains focus
Polestar Arctic Circle collection
News

Polestar’s rally-inspired Arctic Circle collection breaks cover – 536bhp Polestar 4 gains focus

A comprehensive makeover for Polestar’s model range as they go racing on ice
30 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The V8-powered Audi RS6 isn’t dead after all
Audi RS6 jump
News

The V8-powered Audi RS6 isn’t dead after all

Audi has reverted its decision to turn the A6 range all-electric, ensuring the next RS6 receives a V8
4 Feb 2025
Toyota GR Yaris Fast Fleet test – 6000 miles in the homologation hatch
evo Fast Fleet Toyota GR Yaris
Long term tests

Toyota GR Yaris Fast Fleet test – 6000 miles in the homologation hatch

It had neither Circuit nor Convenience Pack, but did our basic GR Yaris prove less can be more?
29 Jan 2025
Driving the last ever Nissan GT‑R on the Hakone Turnpike
Last Nissan GT-R 2025
Features

Driving the last ever Nissan GT‑R on the Hakone Turnpike

We revisit the home of the Nissan GT‑R to give it a sendoff on roads from Japanese legend
1 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content