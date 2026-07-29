Now out of production as of July 2026, the Alpine A110 R has become a modern classic in its own lifetime. Launched in 2023, it was an even lighter, more focused and thrilling version of the A110 – albeit also a version which was also far more expensive, and came with its own unique set of compromises.

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‘Less is more’ is the gospel so often preached when it comes to sports cars and there are few better examples of this minimalist mantra than the Alpine A110. The regular model weighed an already barely believable 1102kg and Alpine pushed things even further with the track-focused A110 R, trimming that figure down to 1082kg in the pursuit of performance. That such weight savings were made on an already featherweight car was testament to the French marque’s fastidious approach. Indeed, the only heavyweight part of the A110 R was its £89,990 price tag at launch (£28,000 more than the A110 S), which grew to £106,490 for 2026’s final R 70 run-out model. Even this, however, was an indication of the fervent following within Alpine’s global fanbase.

The formula for the A110 R’s impressively shredded physique is a high-fibre diet. Carbonfibre to be precise, the expensive and exotic material being employed extensively across new and highly effective aero parts, plus the bonnet, roof, engine cover (meaning there’s no rear window), seats and even the wheels. The resulting look is reminiscent of the Weissach Pack offered on Porsche’s RS models, with large areas of unpainted bodywork giving the normally chic-looking A110 a suitably skunkworks vibe.