The new Alpine A290 hot hatch is just around the corner

Traditional hot hatchbacks are dying out, but according to Alpine, there’s plenty to look forward to as the market switches to electric. This is the Alpine A290 – an EV hot hatch based on the new Renault 5, and scheduled for launch in 2024.

We’ve already been up close with the A290_β, a concept car that’s supposedly 85 per cent representative of the production version, and this prototype provides a first glimpse at the new model out on the road.

Some of the show car’s design cues have been carried across, including its wide-track bodywork, X-shaped headlight graphics and intricate alloy wheel design, but certain elements have been watered down.

The A290_β’s heavily scooped bonnet has been smoothed out, so too the intricate front bumper and splitter design. Finally, where the concept had a pair of slim rear doors and a central driving position, the production car will have a more conventional five-door body and cabin layout.

The A290 is tasked with bringing some charisma and involvement to the EV driving experience. It’ll be reasonably compact at under four metres long with a sub-1500kg kerb weight, and Alpine will apply its sports car engineering know-how to give it a distinct feel to the Renault 5 (the two will share the same CMF-B EV platform).