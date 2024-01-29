The new Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of launch

Aston Martin’s new model offence will continue with the launch of the new Vantage on 12th February. Hot on the haunches of the DB12 ‘super tourer’ launched in 2023 the new Vantage is set to follow the same path in terms of a thoroughly overhauled interior and exterior design. The powertrain, expected to include a reworked version of the current Vantage’s Mercedes-AMG sourced 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, and chassis are also expected to be overhauled to elevate the car’s performance and dynamic capabilities.

The DB12 will inform the new Vantage’s new styling, which includes new headlights, a new front grille and reprofiled vents in the front wings. The teaser released here ahead of the car’s February launch also hints at major bodywork changes with revised sills flowing into wider rear wheel arches, making what was already a brawny coupe even more aggressive.

Under that new skin, a raft of engineering changes to support the Vantage’s brief as a more purposeful sports car have been undertaken. If the DB12 is anything to go by, Aston is likely to revise certain elements of the Vantage’s aluminium structure to increase rigidity, forming the basis for a more focused chassis setup.

Changes to the springs, dampers, roll bars and suspension geometry are expected to shift the Vantage’s character closer to that of a supercar, and maximise the potential of its 4-litre V8 engine.

Currently, the outgoing Vantage generates 503bhp and 505lb ft and a heavily reworked version produces 671bhp and 590lb ft in the DB12, so expect the new Vantage to produce figures somewhere between the two. But while there’s no word on how much extra power the new Vantage will gain, it is expected to produce more than the new 577bhp Mercedes-AMG GT coupe.

The Vantage’s interior and HMI felt out of date when it launched in 2018, and they’re positively archaic now. The facelift will undoubtedly address this with a new dashboard architecture that houses Aston’s own infotainment system that was first seen in the DB12, replacing the Mercedes-sourced tech of old.

Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

The updated Vantage will be unveiled in full on 12 February, alongside a new GT3 racing version and Aston’s 2024 Formula 1 car.