The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster promises coupe-like thrills and a 202mph blow-dry

We’re big fans of the new Aston Martin Vantage – its brutish character and sensational performance make it a credible alternative to the Porsche 911 Turbo S, and earned it a spot on our 2024 Car of the Year test. Now, Aston is taking on the likes of Ferrari’s Roma Spider with a new Roadster version, which promises to match the coupe for outright thrills and provide unfiltered access to that stonking 656bhp V8 engine.

The new Vantage represents a step change in character from the car it replaces. Not only is it significantly more powerful, a sophisticated suite of chassis electronics and new approach to its dynamic tuning make it much more exploitable, and Aston claims to have directly transferred this character to the Roadster. This was made possible by engineering both models in parallel, as Aston’s Director of Vehicle Performance Simon Newton explains:

‘Developing both Vantage coupe and Roadster simultaneously meant we were able to retain the outrageous dynamic capabilities and agile sporting character of Vantage with no compromise upon removal of the roof, allowing drivers to revel at the limit with the added exposure to the elements.’

At the Vantage’s core is an extruded, bonded aluminium structure, and the Roadster benefits from a number of stiffening measures designed into the chassis to optimise structural rigidity. For example, the attachment points of the body at the rear of the Roadster have been designed to improve stiffness, while sheer panels have been installed to add lateral rigidity. A Z-fold fabric roof mechanism was chosen for simplicity and weight reduction, although it is made up of eight levels of insulation to achieve similar refinement levels to the coupe. It can fold away at speeds of up to 31mph, and in as little as 6.8 seconds, making it the fastest of its kind on the market.