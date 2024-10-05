Audi TT RS Fast Fleet test – 13,000 miles in Ingolstadt's extinct sports car

Fourteen months. Props to Audi for letting us run a car for that long, allowing us to really get to know it, to get well beyond the honeymoon stage, to experience it through four seasons and in all the various scenarios that crop up throughout a year (or more) of motoring. That's confidence in your product right there.

KY22 LVE arrived way back in the summer of 2022, with just 60 miles on the clock, and was fully loaded in terms of its spec. Vorsprung trim added 20-inch wheels, Magnetic Ride dampers, the RS Sports Exhaust system, Matrix LED headlights and a black styling pack. This was topped up with Tango Red Metallic paint (£575), red brake calipers (£345) and an extended RS styling pack (£1125) that added red outer side panels on the seats, red trim on the transmission tunnel, red rings in the air vents and red stripes on the seat belts. Altogether this made it a £71,495 car in 2022, although at the time you could get into a basic-spec Audi TT RS for £59,450.

Early impressions included how sharp the Mk3 TT still looks, despite having been around since 2014, albeit lightly facelifted in 2019. This was reinforced over the coming months by the impressive number of positive comments, thumbs up and the like that the car received. There was clearly plenty of love for LVE.