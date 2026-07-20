The original Audi A2 was a prime example of how clever engineering and design don’t necessarily translate to success in the car industry. When it launched at the turn of the millennium, it was a groundbreaking family hatch in many ways, with extensive use of aluminium in its construction, a streamlined body shape, generous practicality for its size and exceptional efficiency. A forward-thinking alternative to the likes of the Mercedes A-class, and one that didn’t roll over in an elk test.

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Sadly, sales figures didn’t live up to the A2’s promise and this – plus the fact it was expensive to produce – made it a commercial flop for Audi. A new chapter of the A2’s story is coming, however, with Audi set to revive the badge in autumn this year with a new EV hatchback based on the Volkswagen ID.3. These first official images give us our best look yet at what’s to come.

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A2 DNA is very clear to see in this pre-production prototype, with the wheels pushed to the extremes of the body and a lower, sleeker roofline than most hatchbacks. The tapered off roofline and rear glass area, split in the middle by a roof spoiler, are clear A2 hallmarks. Just like the rest of the range though, there are contemporary Audi cues integrated into the design in terms of the lighting and grille graphics – slim daytime running lights, discrete, hidden main headlight units, and sleek independent light bars at the rear are all in-keeping with the rest of the range.