The Audi A2 e-tron is coming this autumn to tackle Tesla head-on
The original Audi A2 was a masterclass in small car packaging and efficiency, but a commercial flop. Now it’s being revived as an electric car
The original Audi A2 was a prime example of how clever engineering and design don’t necessarily translate to success in the car industry. When it launched at the turn of the millennium, it was a groundbreaking family hatch in many ways, with extensive use of aluminium in its construction, a streamlined body shape, generous practicality for its size and exceptional efficiency. A forward-thinking alternative to the likes of the Mercedes A-class, and one that didn’t roll over in an elk test.
Sadly, sales figures didn’t live up to the A2’s promise and this – plus the fact it was expensive to produce – made it a commercial flop for Audi. A new chapter of the A2’s story is coming, however, with Audi set to revive the badge in autumn this year with a new EV hatchback based on the Volkswagen ID.3. These first official images give us our best look yet at what’s to come.
> New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo proves car companies (sometimes) listen
A2 DNA is very clear to see in this pre-production prototype, with the wheels pushed to the extremes of the body and a lower, sleeker roofline than most hatchbacks. The tapered off roofline and rear glass area, split in the middle by a roof spoiler, are clear A2 hallmarks. Just like the rest of the range though, there are contemporary Audi cues integrated into the design in terms of the lighting and grille graphics – slim daytime running lights, discrete, hidden main headlight units, and sleek independent light bars at the rear are all in-keeping with the rest of the range.
Beneath the skin the A2 e-tron will run on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform, which also underpins the latest ID.3 Neo. For reference, the Neo comes with a range of single rear-motor powertrains from 168bhp to 228bhp, with battery sizes from 50kWh to 79kWh. Maximum claimed range is a strong 390 miles despite a modest 61kWh battery pack, and following the recent announcement it’s easy to see how.
Audi has revealed that, when equipped with the 187bhp motor and ‘Efficiency Pack’, the A2 e-tron’s official WLTP efficiency figure stands at 4.85mi/kWh, making it not only the most efficient model it’s ever produced, but one of the most efficient EVs on sale overall. The Tesla Model 3 RWD is up there but even it falls just behind with a 4.78mi/kWh figure.
Just like the original, this car takes aerodynamics seriously, with its blunt nose, flowing roofline and abrupt rear end all contributing to an impressive 0.24 drag coefficient. Active intake flaps to balance cooling and aerodynamics and a ‘gap reducer’ to reduce the gap between the wheel arch and tyre are among the solutions employed to extract as much efficiency as possible from this new model.
In terms of price, the A2 is expected to sit above the ID.3, which starts from £30,860, and be more closely aligned with the £35,995 Cupra Born (which also shares MEB+ running gear). We’ll know more when the covers come off the new A2 this autumn.