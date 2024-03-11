The new Audi A3 has arrived, and an updated 328bhp S3 is on the way

Hot on the heels of the Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf, Audi has unveiled its revised A3 hatchback designed to go head-to-head with the likes of the BMW 1-series and Mercedes A-class. The fourth generation A3 – codenamed ‘8Y’ – first appeared in 2020, and this latest version offers Audi's latest infotainment tech, extra equipment and a refreshed design inspired by the hot S and RS variants.

At the front, Audi's ‘single-frame’ grille has been updated with a new mesh design, flanked by restyled LED headlights and intake vents. The rear end, meanwhile, gets new tail lights and a more aggressive bumper design for a pseudo-hot hatch appearance.

Speaking of which, the new A3 will form the basis of an updated S3 hot hatch due later in the year, sharing key components with Volkswagen’s Golf R. The S3’s EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine will be boosted to 328bhp and 310lb ft of torque as part of the updates, enabling a 0-62mph time of 4.7sec.

As with the Golf R 20 Years edition, the S3 will use a new throttle valve calibration to keep the turbocharger on the boil for crisper responses, working with a faster-acting seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for a more energetic power delivery. The S3’s four-wheel drive system will be upgraded too, with the inclusion of a variable ‘torque splitter’ differential to send drive to the outside rear wheel under hard cornering.