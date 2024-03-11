Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Audi A3 has arrived, and an updated 328bhp S3 is on the way

Audi’s premium family hatch gets a new face and more equipment, with the forthcoming S3 hot hatch set to offer 328bhp

by: Yousuf Ashraf
11 Mar 2024
Audi A3 – front7

Hot on the heels of the Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf, Audi has unveiled its revised A3 hatchback designed to go head-to-head with the likes of the BMW 1-series and Mercedes A-class. The fourth generation A3 – codenamed ‘8Y’ – first appeared in 2020, and this latest version offers Audi's latest infotainment tech, extra equipment and a refreshed design inspired by the hot S and RS variants. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the front, Audi's ‘single-frame’ grille has been updated with a new mesh design, flanked by restyled LED headlights and intake vents. The rear end, meanwhile, gets new tail lights and a more aggressive bumper design for a pseudo-hot hatch appearance. 

Speaking of which, the new A3 will form the basis of an updated S3 hot hatch due later in the year, sharing key components with Volkswagen’s Golf R. The S3’s EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine will be boosted to 328bhp and 310lb ft of torque as part of the updates, enabling a 0-62mph time of 4.7sec.

As with the Golf R 20 Years edition, the S3 will use a new throttle valve calibration to keep the turbocharger on the boil for crisper responses, working with a faster-acting seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for a more energetic power delivery. The S3’s four-wheel drive system will be upgraded too, with the inclusion of a variable ‘torque splitter’ differential to send drive to the outside rear wheel under hard cornering. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

A new front suspension pivot bearing, extra negative camber and a recalibrated progressive-ratio steering rack are designed to bring more bite and precision to the S3 driving experience, with larger discs, pads and twin-piston calipers improving braking performance. The chassis electronics have been adjusted to suit the more playful, agile dynamic character Audi is hoping to achieve. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

For the standard A3, Audi isn’t offering the existing three-cylinder 30 TFSI petrol model at launch, so the range kicks off with the 35 TFSI instead. This uses a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre four-pot with 148bhp, driving through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Diesel versions also offer 148bhp, this time from a 2-litre engine. More engine options, including a plug-in hybrid model, will arrive later this year. 

Audi A3 – interior7

Inside, the new A3 gets a new gear selector, fabric trim inlays and a standard-fit ambient lighting package, extending to the doors and footwell. An enhanced interior lighting package is available at extra cost, with a selection of 30 colours chosen through the A3’s MMI infotainment system. This includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a DAB+ digital radio and Audi’s virtual cockpit instrument panel as standard, with a navigation plus package and online app store functionality available in the options list. 

For a fee, Audi can activate certain features – such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, high-beam assist and dual-zone climate control – after the car has been delivered, with monthly or yearly payment plans available. 

Audi is yet to announce UK pricing for the new A3, but expect it to carry a small premium over the current £28,600 Sport 35 TFSI when it goes on sale.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy (2005): review, history, prices and specs
Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy
Features

Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy (2005): review, history, prices and specs

The ultimate Renault 182 came close to hot hatch perfection, making it one of our top 25 cars of the last 25 years
6 Mar 2024
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Coupé 2024 review – Audi S3 rivals gains mild-hybrid tech
Mercedes-AMG CLA35 coupe
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Coupé 2024 review – Audi S3 rivals gains mild-hybrid tech

Subtle updates for Merc’s mini CLA 35 saloon-coupe, but not enough to make it a stand-out driving experience
1 Mar 2024
Renault Sport Mégane RS Trophy‑R – the car world's greatest misses
Renault Sport Mégane RS Trophy‑R
Features

Renault Sport Mégane RS Trophy‑R – the car world's greatest misses

Targeting a Nürburgring lap record proved the undoing of a potentially all-time-great hot hatch
29 Feb 2024
Toyota GR Yaris Gen 2 2024 review – first drive of the production ready hot hatch
Toyota GR Yaris – front
Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris Gen 2 2024 review – first drive of the production ready hot hatch

We've driven a prototype GR Yaris Gen 2 on track, now we've driven a production car on ice. Is it still looking good for the ultimate supermini?
27 Feb 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Nissan Z Nismo 2024 review – Japan's answer to the BMW M2
Nissan Z Nismo
Reviews

Nissan Z Nismo 2024 review – Japan's answer to the BMW M2

The latest Z car has had a Nismo makeover, with a reworked chassis and aero, more power – and an auto ’box. It’s still not coming to Europe, but are w…
10 Mar 2024
Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy (2005): review, history, prices and specs
Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy
Features

Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy (2005): review, history, prices and specs

The ultimate Renault 182 came close to hot hatch perfection, making it one of our top 25 cars of the last 25 years
6 Mar 2024
The new Lotus Emeya costs £94,950 and offers up to 905bhp
Lotus Emeya – front
News

The new Lotus Emeya costs £94,950 and offers up to 905bhp

The Lotus Emeya packs the firm’s new-age EV tech in a four-door GT bodystyle
7 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content