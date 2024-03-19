Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Bentley Continental GT twin-turbo V8 hybrid due this year

Bentley’s Continental GT will get plug-in hybrid power for the first time as part of a 2024 update – here’s what we know so far

by: Yousuf Ashraf
19 Mar 2024
Bentley Continental GT

Production of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine will come to an end next month, but fear not – a new, even more potent powertrain will find a home in the Continental GT and Flying Spur this year. Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark confirmed to evo’s sister title Auto Express that both models will be offered with a plug-in hybrid V8 in the summer, replacing the existing pure-combustion engines. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new powertrain will arrive as part of a mid-life refresh for the Continental GT and Flying Spur – the latter is already offered with the same electrified V6 engine as the Bentayga SUV, but the facelift will bring plug-in power to the Continental for the first time. 

‘From after the middle of this year, we’ll be launching high-performance hybrids in the Continental GT and Flying Spur,’ said Hallmark. ‘Right now, 25 per cent of our order bank is made up of hybrid demand, for Flying Spur and Bentayga. And when we move to a new V8 PHEV in the Conti and Flying Spur, we expect that to be massively increased.’

As for the specifics of the powertrain, the PHEVs are expected to borrow hardware from Porsche’s Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, which uses a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor housed inside an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Combined, the system offers 671bhp and 686lb ft of torque – 21bhp and 22lb ft more than the current Continental GT Speed – but Bentley may squeeze even more from the powertrain for its new models.

Hallmark said: ‘We’re not going purely for the economy of the PHEVs; we’ll talk later about power and performance figures, and the effective electric range, but there will be a step change from what you see today. Our performance hybrids will set new standards.’

The Bentayga, on the other hand, will continue to use the existing 3-litre V6 plug-in hybrid system with 456bhp and 516lb ft. There are no immediate plans to install the plug-in V8 in the SUV, but given that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid – which shares its MSB platform with the Bentayga – comes with a 729bhp electrified V8, it certainly isn’t out of the question.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is a classic Le Mans car brought back to life
Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail teaser
News

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is a classic Le Mans car brought back to life

Zagato is building a retro grand tourer inspired by a Le Mans icon. This teaser offers a first glimpse
13 Feb 2024
Best GT cars 2024
Best GTs – header
Best cars

Best GT cars 2024

Whether it’s a cross-continent drive or attacking a mountain pass when you get there, a great GT car remains impossible to beat for such a task
2 Jan 2024
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo 2024 review
Maserati Gran Turismo
Reviews

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo 2024 review

MC20 engine, an accomplished chassis and stunning looks make the new GranTurismo a highly desirable grand tourer
13 Dec 2023
Aston Martin DB12 2024 review: a strong first step into a new era
Aston Martin DB12 eCoty
Reviews

Aston Martin DB12 2024 review: a strong first step into a new era

The DB12 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Aston Martin, delivering a more focused, luxurious take on the long-distance GT
12 Dec 2023
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025
Nissan GT-R 2025 – front
News

The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025

The R35 Nissan GT-R refuses to die – this latest version gets engine enhancements and subtle cosmetic tweaks
15 Mar 2024
MST Mk1 2024 review – £174,000 Ford Escort recreation driven
MST Mk1 Ford Escort
Reviews

MST Mk1 2024 review – £174,000 Ford Escort recreation driven

The MST Mk1 is a brand new, 50-year-old, road-going rally car. It looks the business, but does it deliver? Strap yourself in…
15 Mar 2024
Aston Martin DBX707 v Ferrari Purosangue – flagship super SUVs go head-to-head
Aston Martin DBX707 v Ferrari Purosangue
Features

Aston Martin DBX707 v Ferrari Purosangue – flagship super SUVs go head-to-head

Everything about them is supersize, from their kerb weights to their power outputs. But they’re also hugely enjoyable – and quite different in charact…
16 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content