BMW M3 (2007 - 2013, E92) review: an 8400rpm V8 coupe for under £20k

Single-piston front brakes and a slight lack of steering feel gave the E92 room for improvement, but the huge jump in outright pace over its E46 predecessor was hard to ignore, while undeniable dynamic polish ensured it was more than a one-trick pony. The Competition version that arrived in 2010 took things one step further with a 10mm drop in ride height, an increase in chassis focus, the fitment of Electronic Damper Control as standard for variable damping rates and a fetching set of CSL-style wheels.

What to look out for

Browsing online forums could have you believe the E92 M3 is a ticking time bomb, but the horror stories of failing connecting rod bearings needn’t become reality if the car is well cared for. Tight tolerances in the S65 engine mean proper warming procedures and regular oil changes are a must. However, if you’re unsure of the history of the car and/or the condition of the rod bearings, the only surefire way to avoid problems is to replace them, usually to the tune of £1500-3000 – hence why you’ll see some classified ads proudly proclaiming ‘rod bearings done’. This issue aside, the main concerns with the E92 are the same as you’ll encounter with most M cars of its era, from minor oil leaks to issues with the VANOS and throttle actuators.

What to pay

The E92’s clean aesthetic has helped it age particularly well, so it’s easy to forget that the earliest examples are now 17 years old. This, and a plentiful supply (you’ll find around five times more E92 coupes than E90 saloons in the classifieds) help explain why you can now pick up an early, non-cat, 100,000-mile car for as little as £13,000. More tempting examples on around 50,000 miles can fetch around twice that figure, while the very best, with BMW Individual paint colours and in Competition spec, will set you back between £30,000 and £40,000.

What we said

'We could spend countless pages discussing the merits and pitfalls of the journey from E30 to E92 M3, but whatever your viewpoint there’s something undeniably awesome about the 21-year progression from delicate 2-litre, four-cylinder, 200bhp road-racer to 4-litre, eight-cylinder, 414bhp monster. Few models have gone through such a total transformation, yet the M3 badge’s power to provoke fevered pre-launch speculation and post-launch scrutiny remains as strong as ever.