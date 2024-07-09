BMW M5 saloon 2024 review – more power, more weight, same old M5 desirability?

Does the new M5 - all 5.1m and 2500kg of it - manage to shrink around you and disguise its weight? Incredibly, the answer is yes, yes it does. Some excellent tuning and specific technologies help deliver this confounding result and we’ll explore them in due course but it’s not game, set and match yet, of course; even with this unlikely result in the bag, another crucial question still hangs in the air: is the new M5 a truly desirable M5?

Since the reveal of the new M5’s size and weight statistics it’s had a bit of a rough ride on forums. Frank Van Meel, BMW M GmbH’s boss, has been left somewhat exasperated, responding to the dragging with the statement: ‘But you haven’t driven it yet!’. He predicted this backlash when he drove the prototype at the Salzburgring in May, having previously taken flack for proposing to make the M5 four-wheel drive. Mind, this isn’t the small matter of adding a couple of drive shafts, it’s the most radical shift in the model’s 40-year history.

Engineering it to be a plug-in hybrid sees it shipping a load of batteries and an electric motor that increase its kerb weight by over 500kg. Power has gone up too, the 4.4-litre, bi-turbo V8’s 577bhp boosted by up to 194bhp of electric assistance for a maximum combined output of 727bhp. That’s a huge figure but not enough to improve the power-to-weight ratio over the previous M5, which made 325bhp/ton (343bhp/ton in the sublime M5 CS) while the new car makes 290bhp/ton.