I didn’t plan to undertake the 600-mile round trip from home to Anglesey twice in a month, but there I was perched in UXJ as it pummelled the M6 into submission for the second time in as many weeks, still asking myself what this car was designed to do.

Interior room isn’t its thing. Despite being a car that occupies so much space on the road, it offers very little of it on the inside. Neither is comfort something it has much interest in: the M-specific seats are as hard as the ride is unforgiving, the massage function akin to someone tapping you on your spine with a small hammer. And there are lots of minor things that irritate, including a speed limiter function that after a while gets bored of holding you at your chosen pace and deactivates, which can be inconvenient.

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What it does have on its side is 553lb ft of torque, which means it barely scratches its own performance surface when asked to drain the 350 miles of range provided by its 80-litre fuel tank in one sitting. Leave everything in auto and it glides to the national speed limit requiring less than 2000rpm in every gear to do so.