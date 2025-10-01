Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The BMW Z4 is dead ending a 30-year lineage of Bavarian roadsters

The Z4 follows its platform mate the Supra, ending production after a seven-year run

by: Ethan Jupp
1 Oct 2025
BMW Z4 Handschalter side

The BMW lineup will for the first time in 30 years be without a two-seat sports car before the end of the year. You can no longer configure the current Z4 in the UK, as the German marque closes orders ahead of its discontinuation. The third-generation Z4 had been on sale since 2018 and was famously twinned technically with Toyota’s A90 Supra, which was also discontinued earlier this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Z4 never rose to become the all-out Porsche Boxster rival that we always hoped it might. That said, we’ve always enjoyed slightly different lanes the model slid into with the introduction of the second-generation car in 2009 – one of a softer grand tourer, certainly more in line with the US market where it found the most success. The first BMW Z4 was built in the US at BMW’s Spartanburg facility in South Carolina, though for later models production moved to Europe, the latest being built alongside the Supra on Magna Steyr’s Graz production line.

The current Z4 ends a line of two-seat roadsters that began with the Z3 back in 1995, that continued with the first-generation Z4 in 2002. There was never any overlap with BMW’s original modern era roadster, the quirky Z1, and the Z3, the former ending production in 1991 four years before the Z3 was introduced.

BMW Z4 Handschalter details

The Z3 began life as a much more compact, seemingly driver-oriented Roadster than the Z4 became in its later years. It never quite met the expectations of such a model however, prompting BMW M to develop a stiffer, more dynamically potent hardtop model, the cult classic M Coupe ‘Breadvan’. Never the perfect sports car answer to the Porsche 911, the Breadvan is beloved by critics and fans alike for its bristling character.

The Z4 that followed was again quite a raw car but lacked the finesse to give it a firm place as a true Boxster rival. Likewise the latter Coupe and stonking M models with their singing S54 3.2-litre straight-six. BMW gave up on making the Z4 a proper Porsche-rivalling sports car with the second-gen Z4 of 2009 – a softer, heavier, larger Z4 that never got an M version. Many fantasized at the time about BMW M stuffing the E92 M3’s howling naturally aspirated V8 under its bonnet but that only ever happened with the GT3 race car.

> BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter v Toyota Supra – manual sixes go head-to-head

The outgoing model was a fine go at injecting the Z4 with some proper dynamism without sacrificing comfort. Its dynamic improvements were perhaps inevitable, given how stringent Toyota’s demands were for the platform it was to share for the Supra. It certainly struck the best balance we’d yet seen of sporting capability and refinement. The final Z4 Handschalter with its extra power and manual transmission, might have been the best BMW roadster there’s ever been, if not one of, so the model goes out on a high.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW Z4 Handschalter 2025 review – manual improves Munich's Boxster rival
BMW Z4 Handschalter
Reviews

BMW Z4 Handschalter 2025 review – manual improves Munich's Boxster rival

BMW has added involvement and driver appeal to the Z4 with the Handschalter, but it’s still a better GT than it is a sports car
20 Mar 2025
BMW Z4 review – Munich's endearing roadster is no Boxster killer
BMW Z4 M40i
In-depth reviews

BMW Z4 review – Munich's endearing roadster is no Boxster killer

Less dynamic than its Stuttgart rival, but still a rewarding and practical everyday machine
14 Feb 2025
BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter v Toyota Supra – manual sixes go head-to-head
BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter and Toyota Supra
Group tests

BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter v Toyota Supra – manual sixes go head-to-head

Can the addition of a manual gearbox and a raft of chassis mods transform BMW’s Z4? And does it have the measure of its manual Toyota Supra cousin?
2 Nov 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

BMW's cheapest performance car now has Audi RS3 power for £13,000 less
BMW M240i xDrive
News

BMW's cheapest performance car now has Audi RS3 power for £13,000 less

Munich’s popular 3-litre straight-six has been given an update for 2026, making BMW’s M-lite range even more competitive than before
24 Sep 2025
How to buy a used McLaren supercar bargain
Used McLarens
Features

How to buy a used McLaren supercar bargain

A used McLaren is as tempting a prospect as it is scary, but with due diligence there are great cars out there to be enjoyed
29 Sep 2025
Used Porsche 911 (997, 2004 - 2012) – the ultimate sweet spot 911
Porsche 911 997.1
Reviews

Used Porsche 911 (997, 2004 - 2012) – the ultimate sweet spot 911

The 997 might be the ultimate goldilocks 911, blending modern technology, performance and reliability with a slender footprint, feelsome steering and …
24 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content