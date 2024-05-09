Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The new Caterham Seven 485 Final Edition is the last naturally-aspirated Seven for Europe

Caterham will build just 85 examples of the Seven 485 Final Edition, marking the end of the model line in the European market

by: Yousuf Ashraf
9 May 2024
Caterham Seven 485 Final Edition – front9

Since 2014, the Caterham 485 has been the pinnacle of road-going Sevens for European customers, offering a 225bhp Duratec engine, a five-speed manual and the option of a CSR version and a wider chassis. This year the 485 will go off sale to make way for new products, but until then, buyers can snap up one of 85 Final Editions to get their hands on what will be the last naturally-aspirated Caterham Seven for the European market. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the 485 doesn’t have the firepower of the manic, supercharged Seven 620 that tops the range in the UK, it still packs a better power-to-weight ratio than a 911 GT3 RS. Its 2-litre Ford Duratec engine revs to 8500rpm and generates 225bhp and 151lb ft, propelling the 560kg sports car to 62mph in 4.1sec and onto a 139mph top speed. 

Final Edition spec brings a host of cosmetic upgrades, including Alcantara and black leather seats, a carbonfibre dash, a carpeted interior and satin black exterior stripes and badging. Each Final Edition comes with a numbered plaque and a choice of five paint colours: Golden Saffron, Viper Blue, Volcano Red, Verdes Emes and Viola Parsifae. 

CSR-spec Sevens – with their inboard front and fully independent rear suspension – haven’t been sold in the UK for some time, but European customers can option the 485 in either narrow chassis, wide chassis or CSR configurations. The latter is slightly heavier at 605kg, but comes as standard with the wider chassis, aerodynamic front wings and larger 15-inch wheels. All Final Editions come with a limited-slip differential and a four-piston front brake setup. 

A series of track-oriented options is available too, including adjustable Bilstein ‘Cup’ dampers, a roll bar or roll cage, a plumbed-in fire extinguisher and an uprated brake master cylinder. 

The Final Edition isn’t cheap by Seven standards at €67,495 (c£58k) excluding taxes, but just 85 units will be produced for Europe, with an additional ten destined for the Japanese market. 

