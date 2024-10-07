Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Legendary Ferrari 288 GTO to get brand new tyres from Pirelli

Vintage supercar tyre availability increases again, with new Pirelli P7 Cinturato rubber for the Ferrari 288 GTO

by: Ethan Jupp
7 Oct 2024
Ferrari 288 GTO

Pirelli has been busy lately, making sure old Ferraris can be driven on new tyres. The latest historical supercar from Modena to get new boots is the legendary Ferrari 288 GTO.

The Cinturato P7 joins the Enzo's P Zero Corsa System, introduced in the summer, on Pirelli’s Collezione range of historic performance car tyres. The tyre was introduced for its road debut during the tour event for the 40th anniversary of the 288 GTO that Ferrari hosted, with cars driving from the Dolomite mountains to Maranello.

Being a car from two decades before the Enzo – itself now a 22 year-old car – the 288 GTO uses very different tyres, with the Cinturato P7s being taller in profile and thinner in section than more contemporary rubber. The 288’s are 225/50 R16 at the front and 265/50/R16 at the rear – not sizes you can typically get a P Zero Corsa in; and ones you’d associate more with an early 2000s BMW M car, than a Kevlar-clad supercar.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the time, though, it was cutting edge in how much closer it was to the dimensions we consider typical of modern tyres. The Cinturato P7 was originally developed for rallying in 1974, with the rubber reaching road cars in 1976. At the time, it was considered the first ultra-low profile product with a reduced sidewall. Today its reintroduction retains the visual feel of the original, while incorporating modern material and compound technology.

Ferrari hypercars

Pirelli has been a close collaborator with Ferrari’s throughout the generations, with the Ferrari F40 launching in 1987 as the first to feature the then-new Pirelli P Zero tyre, allowing safe and stable passage up and beyond the 186mph barrier and the F40’s famous 202mph V-Max.

The Collezione range continues to carry a specific P Zero for the F40, in the required sizes of 245/40 R17 for the front and 335/35 R18 at the rear. The Ferrari F50 introduced the Corsa System in 1995, in 245/35 R18 and 335/30 R18 sizes, before the range was introduced in the early 2000s for general use.

Then, of course, followed the Ferrari Enzo, for which System rubber is now available and the Ferrari LaFerrari and Aperta, to which the P Zero Corsa Asimmetrico 2 was fitted.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1
McLaren W1
News

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

First F1, then P1… and now W1. The next chapter in McLaren’s Ultimate Series has arrived to challenge Ferrari’s forthcoming new hypercar
6 Oct 2024
Best Mclarens – the most scintillating Woking supercars
Best McLarens
Best cars

Best Mclarens – the most scintillating Woking supercars

McLaren has produced some of the most stunning, technically impressive supercars in history – these are the best of the bunch
2 Oct 2024
Ferrari 12 Cilindri 2024 review – 819bhp super GT tested on road and track
Ferrari 12 Cilindri
Reviews

Ferrari 12 Cilindri 2024 review – 819bhp super GT tested on road and track

Ferrari describes its 819bhp, V12-powered 12 Cilindri as the most complete GT it’s ever made. We try it for the first time at its international launch
1 Oct 2024
​Best supercars 2024 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines
Best supercars 2024
Best cars

​Best supercars 2024 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines

Want to go fast and make a statement whilst doing so? These are the best supercars of 2024
24 Sep 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1
McLaren W1
News

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

First F1, then P1… and now W1. The next chapter in McLaren’s Ultimate Series has arrived to challenge Ferrari’s forthcoming new hypercar
6 Oct 2024
Peugeot 206 GTi 180 – the car world's greatest misses
Peugeot 206 GTi 180
Features

Peugeot 206 GTi 180 – the car world's greatest misses

Late to the party and betraying its heritage, the GTi 180 marked the end of Peugeot’s hot hatch highs
3 Oct 2024
Best GT cars 2024 – grand touring greats
Best GT cars 2024
Best cars

Best GT cars 2024 – grand touring greats

The best GTs must marry the opulence, comfort, refinement and appointment of a luxury saloon, with the style, performance, engagement and sense of occ…
3 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content