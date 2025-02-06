Ferrari 296 VS – grandson to the 458 Speciale will arrive very soon

Joining the all electric Ferrari that’s set to debut this year will be a more traditional Ferrari, the 296 Versione Speciale, its latest mid-engined hardcore special. Based on the hybrid 296 GTB, the car that could be known as 296 Speciale, Pista, Scuderia or even Challenge Stradale (if Ferrari decides to finally to nail down a naming convention) will pick up where the 488 Pista and 458 Speciale left off, as a no-compromise, focused driver’s supercar.

What can we expect from the hardcore Ferrari 296? Well, it’ll wear a lot more aggressive, sculpted, scalloped bodywork, designed to channel airflow to increase downforce. It’ll take inspiration, loosely at least, from Ferrari’s successful 296 GT3 racer and perhaps, as the 458 Speciale did from the LaFerrari, some inspiration from Ferrari’s latest hypercar, the F80.

Judging by the extent of the latest hard camouflage (taking the place of the fabric covers we’ve seen before), this will be no GTB with an engorged gurney flap. Rather a totally overhauled and extreme-looking supercar, with more aero (possibly even a wing, a-la F80, judging by that cladding) than we’ve ever seen on one of these track-focused Ferraris. We see an F80-esque exhaust outlet at the back, though that’s likely a disguise.