Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Why the Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years

To mark our 25th anniversary we name the 25 most significant driver's cars launched in the last 25 years. Deputy Editor James Taylor presents the case for the Ford Fiesta ST

by: James Taylor
25 Jan 2024
Ford Fiesta ST200 – front

If we’re talking about the most significant driver’s cars of the last quarter century, then cars at a price point that have made the thrill of driving available to almost everyone are as significant as cars at the cutting edge of development.

I love mid-engined supercars and flyweight sports cars more than I do hot hatches, but some of my most enjoyable drives have been in Ford Fiesta STs. I know that 90 per cent of the time the Fiesta is as much or more fun than a Lamborghini Aventador, and easier to live with than 90 per cent of sports cars.

The original, Lego-blockish ST in 2004 was great but it was the 2013 ST, based on the sixth-generation Fiesta, that really moved the game on: deceptively fast and gleefully agile, happy to corner on three wheels at will and tail-happy to the point of wondering how on earth it was signed off for sale to customers. Thank goodness it was.

The next ST, launched in 2018 and which ended its production run this year, kept much of the previous car’s blueprints while switching to a characterful three-cylinder engine that proved downsizing didn’t mean downtrading. And, if anything, it was even more tail-happy.

It’s the Peugeot 205 GTI of its generation. Hopefully its used values won’t orbit out of reach in the same way, but don’t bet against it happening one day.

This story was first featured in the 25th anniversary edition of evo. James also voted for the Alpine A110, Ferrari 458 Speciale, McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) to round out his five most significant cars of the last 25 years.

Recommended

Limited-run Toyota GR Yaris specials feature more aero and ‘donut mode’
Toyota GR Yaris rally specials
News

Limited-run Toyota GR Yaris specials feature more aero and ‘donut mode’

Developed in collaboration with Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä, these GR Yaris specials prove Toyota Gazoo Racing doesn’t do things by halves… 
25 Jan 2024
The new Volkswagen Golf GTI has arrived – time for redemption?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8.5 – front
News

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI has arrived – time for redemption?

The Mk8.5 Golf GTI gains more power and an interior refresh – can it right the wrongs of its predecessor?
23 Jan 2024
Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris
Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris
Features

Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris

Subaru’s Impreza 22B and Audi’s Sport Quattro are rally-inspired, four-wheel-drive legends. Could Toyota’s GR Yaris match them for charisma and abilit…
20 Jan 2024
Toyota GR Yaris Gen 2 prototype 2024 review – rally‑bred hatch turned up to 11
Toyota GR Yaris Gen 2 prototype
Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris Gen 2 prototype 2024 review – rally‑bred hatch turned up to 11

The original blew us away. Now Gazoo Racing has overhauled its motorsport-inspired hot hatch for a new version – with astonishing results
12 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris
Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris
Features

Audi Sport Quattro v Subaru Impreza 22B v Toyota GR Yaris

Subaru’s Impreza 22B and Audi’s Sport Quattro are rally-inspired, four-wheel-drive legends. Could Toyota’s GR Yaris match them for charisma and abilit…
20 Jan 2024
The new Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo is coming – here's our best look yet
Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo facelift – front
Spy shots

The new Porsche 911 (992.2) Turbo is coming – here's our best look yet

The Porsche 911 is scheduled for a mid-life refresh this year, and it could receive hybrid power for the first time ever
22 Jan 2024
The new Volkswagen Golf GTI has arrived – time for redemption?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8.5 – front
News

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI has arrived – time for redemption?

The Mk8.5 Golf GTI gains more power and an interior refresh – can it right the wrongs of its predecessor?
23 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content