Ford Escort RS Mk1 returns as 10,000rpm £295k continuation

All Boreham Escorts will feature an advanced limited-slip differential. Your interaction with the car’s balance through that diff will be unfettered, too. The Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 RS won’t have power steering, traction control, ABS or even a brake servo. This is intended to be an extremely physical, interactive experience – ‘controllable oversteer that is perfectly balanced’ is said to be on the menu. Sounds good to us.

Boreham has been sympathetic in its approach to how the car is suspended, too. The suspension geometry has been ‘optimised within the existing hardpoint envelope’ for instance, though there is new coilover suspension with vertical dampers at the rear. The rear axle speaks to the Escort’s roots, albeit with modernisation. It’s a fully floating set-up, albeit weight optimised, made of aluminium and titanium.

The Escort will sit on delicious four-spoke wheels that are refreshingly small at 15 inches and are lightweight too, made of forged magnesium – they have a 205 and 225 respective front and rear tyre section. Hidden within are four- and two-piston brakes, squeezing 260mm and 264mm discs respectively at the front and rear.

On the inside, as the outside, there’s been care taken to not throw out the essential Mk1 Escort vibes. That deep dish three-spoke wheel, with the Blue Oval proudly displayed within, is pure ‘60s. The dials, while analogue and refreshingly simple, are high-end, crisp and perfectly visible through the wheel.

That said, much has changed. There’s plenty of carbonfibre for a start, and tasteful bucket seats resembling those found in the McLaren Artura. It’s feature-laden too, with heated screens and air conditioning. Standard three-point belts can be swapped for a four-point harness should you so desire. There is a full roll cage for added stiffness, though the door bars are removable.

Just 150 of these continuation Boreham Ford Escort Mk1 RSs are set to be built, with the application window now open. Production will begin in the middle of next year, with each set to cost at least £295,000. No, that’s not including the 10,000rpm 2.1-litre screamer. We’ll hopefully get a drive in the new year and report back on whether this Escort RS lives up to its perfectly judged retromod looks.