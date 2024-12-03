Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Original Ford Escort returning in 2025 as reborn classic

No it won't be an electric SUV. The new Ford Escort for 2025 is a manual, petrol recreation of a classic.

by: Ethan Jupp
3 Dec 2024
Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort tease6

The Ford Escort will return in 2025, albeit not in the way the Ford Capri has made its comeback. Far from exhuming a classic name and attaching it to an SUV, it’s not even Ford that’s bringing the Escort back. It’s Boreham Motorworks which, with Ford’s blessing, is creating a brand-new Mk1 Escort road car continuation series. 

Though only teaser images have been released so far, it’s already clear this new Ford Escort is very much a continuation of the original, albeit with modern contemporary touches and no doubt, modern engineering. The cars are described as being ‘blueprint-accurate, period-sympathetic vehicles with continuation VIN numbers.’ 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Two petrol engine options are set to be available – Boreham has explicitly stated there will be no EV versions or hybrids – and all will have manual gearboxes. ‘We won’t cancel our heritage; we will evolve it,’ is the official line from Boreham. 

Alan Mann Racing Ford Escort6

No doubt having some involvement will be Alan Mann Racing, which was announced last month as Boreham Motorworks’ ‘in-house high-performance division.’ The historic Alan Mann team famously campaigned red and gold racing Fords, from the GT40 and Mustang to the Escort and Cortina, in the 1960s. Most notably, an AMR-run Mk1 Escort won the British Saloon Car Championship in 1968, with Frank Gardner at the wheel. Both Boreham and Alan Mann belong to the DRVN Automotive Group, an ecosystem of companies that also includes Evoluto Automobili and Evolution E-types.

In addition to the Mk1 Escort project, the Boreham outfit has also announced it is working on a modernised tribute to the Ford RS200 rally car of the 1980s.

The full reveal is set to take place on 12 December, with the car described as the ‘one true descendant’ of the original RS-badged Escorts. We’ll bring you more details on the car then.

Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort and RS200 tease6

Iain Muir, DRVN Automotive Group CEO, says: ‘We understand that true automotive passion comes from the connection between driver and machine—a relationship forged in the sound, feel, and response of a car designed to be driven. 

‘The Ford Escort Mk1 embodies this ethos, blending timeless design with performance that inspires confidence and joy. We design for the road, not the runway. We embrace everything drivers love about cars.’

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

TWR Supercat is a 660bhp supercharged V12 XJS restomod
TWR Supercat Jaguar XJS front
News

TWR Supercat is a 660bhp supercharged V12 XJS restomod

Singer and Alfaholics a bit too weedy? A 660bhp supercharged, manual V12 Jaguar XJS could be for you
20 Nov 2024
Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS restomod review – worth £650k?
Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS front
Reviews

Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS restomod review – worth £650k?

The Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS attempts to mix the character of a 997 4.0 RS with the visual brawn of a 2.8 RSR
19 Nov 2024
Nissan Skyline GT-R Hakosuka (1971): origin of the species
Nissan Skyline GT-R Hakosuka
Features

Nissan Skyline GT-R Hakosuka (1971): origin of the species

The legendary ‘Hakosuka’ was the first Nissan Skyline GT-R, and now we’ve driven one the DNA is clear to see
8 Nov 2024
The one-off Renault R17 is a 270bhp carbonfibre restomod
Renault R17 front
News

The one-off Renault R17 is a 270bhp carbonfibre restomod

A beloved 1970s coupe that’s not had its name exhumed for an anonymous crossover. Instead, the Renault R17 is a modernised electrified one-off
5 Sep 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best fast estate cars 2025 – performance cars with space and pace
Best fast estates
Best cars

Best fast estate cars 2025 – performance cars with space and pace

For do-it-all transport, nothing nails the brief like a fast estate. These are the very best, from familiar names to hardcore specials
29 Nov 2024
Used Porsche 911 (997, 2004-2012): review, history, specs and buying guide
Porsche 911 997.1
Features

Used Porsche 911 (997, 2004-2012): review, history, specs and buying guide

The 997 might be the ultimate goldilocks 911, blending modern technology, performance and reliability with a slender footprint, feelsome steering and …
29 Nov 2024
BMW M135 xDrive 2025 review – all-wheel drive hot hatch eyes Audi S3
BMW M135
Reviews

BMW M135 xDrive 2025 review – all-wheel drive hot hatch eyes Audi S3

The M135 has lost an ‘i’ and gained chassis revisions and a restyle. Is it enough to make it a benchmark hot hatch?
30 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content