Original Ford Escort returning in 2025 as reborn classic

The Ford Escort will return in 2025, albeit not in the way the Ford Capri has made its comeback. Far from exhuming a classic name and attaching it to an SUV, it’s not even Ford that’s bringing the Escort back. It’s Boreham Motorworks which, with Ford’s blessing, is creating a brand-new Mk1 Escort road car continuation series.

Though only teaser images have been released so far, it’s already clear this new Ford Escort is very much a continuation of the original, albeit with modern contemporary touches and no doubt, modern engineering. The cars are described as being ‘blueprint-accurate, period-sympathetic vehicles with continuation VIN numbers.’

Two petrol engine options are set to be available – Boreham has explicitly stated there will be no EV versions or hybrids – and all will have manual gearboxes. ‘We won’t cancel our heritage; we will evolve it,’ is the official line from Boreham.

No doubt having some involvement will be Alan Mann Racing, which was announced last month as Boreham Motorworks’ ‘in-house high-performance division.’ The historic Alan Mann team famously campaigned red and gold racing Fords, from the GT40 and Mustang to the Escort and Cortina, in the 1960s. Most notably, an AMR-run Mk1 Escort won the British Saloon Car Championship in 1968, with Frank Gardner at the wheel. Both Boreham and Alan Mann belong to the DRVN Automotive Group, an ecosystem of companies that also includes Evoluto Automobili and Evolution E-types.

In addition to the Mk1 Escort project, the Boreham outfit has also announced it is working on a modernised tribute to the Ford RS200 rally car of the 1980s.

The full reveal is set to take place on 12 December, with the car described as the ‘one true descendant’ of the original RS-badged Escorts. We’ll bring you more details on the car then.

Iain Muir, DRVN Automotive Group CEO, says: ‘We understand that true automotive passion comes from the connection between driver and machine—a relationship forged in the sound, feel, and response of a car designed to be driven.

‘The Ford Escort Mk1 embodies this ethos, blending timeless design with performance that inspires confidence and joy. We design for the road, not the runway. We embrace everything drivers love about cars.’