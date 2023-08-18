Ford Mustang GTD has more power than a McLaren Senna GTR

Building on expertise derived from the development of its Mustang GT3 racing car, Ford Performance collaborated with Multimatic to create the limited-run Mustang GTD. While heavily inspired by its track-only relative, the model is homologated for road use, and takes advantage of the lack of class-related restrictions imposed on the racer. Following its European debut at Le Mans, Ford announced that first European cars will enter production in mid-2025, costing each buyer from £315,000.

Named after the IMSA GTD racing class (the ‘D’ standing for ‘Daytona’), the new model is designed purely for outright track performance, with a sub-7 minute Nürburgring lap the ultimate goal. With backing from Multimatic, the firm responsible for everything from the recent Mustang GT3 to the Le Mans-winning Ford GT, there’s some fascinating cutting-edge technology under its carbonfibre skin.

In place of a practical boot space is the GTD’s semi-active DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) Multimatic suspension and transaxle cooling system, with the former first introduced on the Ford GT. Thanks to hydraulic control, the system can alter ride height by almost 40mm on the fly, with the driver also able to adjust spring rate to suit the conditions. There's even a neat window where the rear seats would usually be, putting its high-tech suspension proudly on display.