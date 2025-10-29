The Honda Super N is a fun city car for under £20k: watch out, Renault Twingo

We don’t have many numbers yet, but what we do have is a power figure. In its standard configuration the Super N produces 62bhp and while a boost mode temporarily increases power to 93bhp, it’s fair to say it’s unlikely to break any records. For reference, the new Renault Twingo produces 81bhp without the need for a boost mode, but then it does weigh over 1200kg.

A weight figure is still under wraps for now, but consider that the Honda N-One, the car it’s based on, weighs just over 1000kg in electric-form, the Super N is bound to be a featherweight next to every other EV on the market. Not only will this help extract the most from its modest output, it should open the door to much more engaging dynamics than it would have otherwise – given its tiny 16-inch wheel size, the use of comparatively chunky 205-section rubber demonstrates the performance focus (the larger and heavier Renault 5 makes do with 195-section tyres).

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Boosting engagement further is the use of ‘virtual multi-gear shift control’ and an internal sound generator that replicates the noise of a combustion car and the sensation of a seven-speed transmission. The former makes use of a pair of paddles mounted behind the steering wheel and will be the first time we’ve seen a synthetised gearbox system on a budget EV like this – only high-end models such as the Ferrari Elettrica and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N have this system so far.

What these tweaks won’t contribute to is an increase in range, but low weight will always help it make the most of whatever battery lies under its bodywork. The N-One E it’s based on makes use of a 29.6kWh battery pack for a range in the region of 180 miles, and while Honda claims a 'city' range of 199 miles for the Super N, the combined figure falls to a more ordinary 128 miles which will be more in-line with real-world range for most drivers.