Red Bull's RB17 hypercar will get a 15,000rpm V10

Soon, the Aston Martin Valkyrie won't be the only Adrian Newey-designed hypercar lighting up race tracks across the globe. Red Bull is developing a new track car called the RB17, and following it's initial announcement in 2022, Adrian Newey has revealed further details about the project on Red Bull's 'Talking Bull' podcast.

Developed in-house by Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) and Newey himself, the RB17 will be powered by a screaming 15,000rpm naturally-aspirated V10, and promises to match Formula 1 lap times. Designed from the outset as the ultimate track car, the RB17 has the potential to push the performance envelope even further than the 1001bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro.

It'll certainly be more powerful. The V10 generates 1000bhp on its own, and it'll be supported by a 200bhp electric motor – as well as boosting power, the e-motor will act as a starter motor and be used for reverse drive.

The F1-level track performance will mostly come from the aero package, which will include a blown diffuser working together with an active suspension system. At 120mph the RB17 will generate its own weight in downforce, with a limited peak of 1700kg coming at 150mph. The active suspension will be calibrated to withstand this dramatic load variation, and Red Bull has worked to the limits of the RB17's bespoke Michelin tyres when capping its maximum downforce.