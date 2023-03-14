Zenvo Aurora: development ramps up for 280mph hypercar
Zenvo is gunning for Rimac, Koenigsegg and Bugatti with a quad-turbo V12 hypercar designed to offer the ultimate in road-legal performance
If you're in the market for a hybrid-powered 1800bhp hypercar, the Bugatti Tourbillon isn't your only option. Zenvo is developing a new, ground-up model called the Aurora, which will enter production in 2026 as the firm's first all-new car since the ST1 from 2008. With carbonfibre construction, radical aero and a dry weight of 1300kg in its lightest form, it could also be one of the most capable road cars ever devised.
Available in two guises, the Aurora is designed to cover both ends of the hypercar spectrum with a GT-orientated Tur model and a track-ready Agil specification. Each is built around Zenvo’s new ZM1 modular carbonfibre chassis with unique suspension, powertrain and aero hardware to suit their respective briefs.
> The 1064bhp Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar is almost here
A 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine sits at the heart of both models, mounted behind the passenger cell with a ‘hot-vee’ turbo configuration. Revving to 9800rpm, the motor generates 1250bhp and draws from a hybrid system to add power and fill any torque gaps in its delivery. The Aurora Agil uses a 200bhp electric motor nestled within the gearbox for a combined output of 1450bhp, with the Tur adding a motor at each front wheel to enable four-wheel drive, torque vectoring and a power boost to 1850bhp.
Both the Tur and Agil use a single-shaft seven-speed paddleshift gearbox, albeit with unique ratios and mapping for road and track use respectively – a recent announcement confirms British firm Ricardo is the transmission supplier, with the partnership pushing the hypercar closer to its first real-world prototype outings this spring.
Jon Gunner, Zenvo Automotive, Chief Technical Officer, said: 'Ricardo has been integral to the performance of some of the world’s most high performing and exciting cars in recent years. They understand exactly what it takes to deliver engineering precision and driver engagement. The Aurora programme gains momentum each week, and is now entering a critical phase. Bringing Ricardo on board as a technical partner is a major milestone as we continue to push the envelope of performance. From here, we will continue to challenge convention as the development programme gears up, ahead of first engine fire up.'
For the Agil, Zenvo is targeting a 0-62mph time of 2.5sec, with the Tur completing the sprint in just 2.3sec. Even more impressive is the Tur’s 0-186mph time: a scarcely believable 9sec. With its extra power and low-drag aero profile, the Tur is projected to hit 280mph flat out, with the Agile maxing out at 227mph.
The Aurora’s skeletal bodywork barely hides the carbon structure beneath, with aero tunnels channelling flow around the chassis to generate downforce and minimise drag. The front and rear carbon subframes and double-wishbone pushrod suspension are visible through these air pathways, with the Agil gaining a larger front splitter and an enormous rear wing in place of the Tur’s active rear ducts. According to Zenvo, the Agil generates 880kg of downforce at 155mph and trims 150kg from the Tur’s 1450kg dry weight.
Given the extra aero load and lighter kerb weight of the Agil, it’ll adopt a different calibration for its active suspension than the road-biased Tur, while offering the option of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres in place of the standard Cup 2s. The opposing characters of the two models are evident inside, too, with the Agil offering a stripped-out cabin with exposed carbon elements and the Tur opting for a more luxurious approach with extra sound deadening.
Just 100 Auroras will be built at Zenvo's Denmark HQ, with production split down the middle between the two variants. Pricing has yet to be announced, but given its rarity and mechanical specification, the Aurora will almost certainly be a seven-figure car. The firm is currently expanding its servicing network to support Aurora owners, with 13 global partners secured thus far.