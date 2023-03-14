Zenvo Aurora: development ramps up for 280mph hypercar

If you're in the market for a hybrid-powered 1800bhp hypercar, the Bugatti Tourbillon isn't your only option. Zenvo is developing a new, ground-up model called the Aurora, which will enter production in 2026 as the firm's first all-new car since the ST1 from 2008. With carbonfibre construction, radical aero and a dry weight of 1300kg in its lightest form, it could also be one of the most capable road cars ever devised.

Available in two guises, the Aurora is designed to cover both ends of the hypercar spectrum with a GT-orientated Tur model and a track-ready Agil specification. Each is built around Zenvo’s new ZM1 modular carbonfibre chassis with unique suspension, powertrain and aero hardware to suit their respective briefs.

A 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine sits at the heart of both models, mounted behind the passenger cell with a ‘hot-vee’ turbo configuration. Revving to 9800rpm, the motor generates 1250bhp and draws from a hybrid system to add power and fill any torque gaps in its delivery. The Aurora Agil uses a 200bhp electric motor nestled within the gearbox for a combined output of 1450bhp, with the Tur adding a motor at each front wheel to enable four-wheel drive, torque vectoring and a power boost to 1850bhp.