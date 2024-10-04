Hyundai Ioniq 6 N spied – hot electric saloon targets Tesla Model 3

The hot Ioniq 6 N saloon will soon join the excellent Ioniq 5 N in Hyundai’s all electric performance car rebirth, and we’ve already spotted it testing at the Nürburgring.

Hard facts about what we can expect from the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 N are few and far between, but given the standard car rides on the same E-GMP 800-volt architecture as the Ioniq 5, a bet on the Ioniq 6 N getting the same components as the 5 N would be a safe one.

That will mean all-wheel drive courtesy of two electric motors and well over 600bhp. In the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the front produces 223bhp, while the rear contributes 379bhp, contributing to a massive system output of 641bhp and 567lb ft. That informs a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec on the way to a top speed of 162mph.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect the Ioniq 6 N, which will be positioned higher and be more expensive than the 5 N, to be faster and more powerful. Raw power is far from what defines the Ioniq 5 N, however, so it’s sure to not define the Ioniq 6 N either.