News

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N DK Edition is set for imminent launch

The Ioniq 5 N has already proven its worth as one of the most capable EVs on the market, and a new special is set to take things to the next level

by: Sam Jenkins
7 Jan 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N DK

We had our reservations, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shocked us all with a genuinely engaging drive, making it one of the best driver's EVs on sale. For Tokyo Auto Salon 2025, though, it seems Hyundai is about to lift the hot crossover to even greater heights with the DK Edition.

Set to make its debut on January 10, the new model has been previewed in an official teaser film, giving us a first glimpse at what's to come. One look at its name should give you a very good idea, though...

> The Hyundai RN24 is a 641bhp rally-inspired Frankenstein

Named the DK Edition, the model has been built in collaboration with Japanese racing driver Keiichi Tsuchiya, also known as the 'Drift King'. With Hyundai already having experimented with the Ioniq 5 N's ability to slide, recently using its underpinnings to form the gymkhana-spec RN24, there's a good chance some of these learnings will make it to this special.

Skim through the teaser video and changes to its exterior design are clear to see, with the Ioniq 5 N receiving new DK Edition-specific wheels, a roof-mounted carbonfibre spoiler, new splitter, side skirts and diffuser element, alongside a striking new white and green colour scheme.

There's no information on what lies under its bodywork, but given the standard Ioniq 5 N produces a combined 601bhp from its dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, things should only increase from there. The RN24 concept featured the same output as the Ioniq 5 N on which it's based, though, meaning a significant increase in output is unlikely.

Production numbers and price are yet to be disclosed, but should the model make it to the UK, expect it to cost a fair chunk more than the standard car's £65,000 base price.

