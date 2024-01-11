Hyundai has given the Ioniq 5 N the ‘GT3 RS’ treatment

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hasn’t been around long – in fact, it’s yet to reach the UK – but that hasn’t stopped the N division from modifying and tinkering with its first electric performance car. Meet the NPX1: a more extreme, bewinged Ioniq 5 N that will debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Hyundai has posted these teaser images on social media with the #NPerformanceParts hashtag, and while there’s no word on whether the NPX1 previews a production model, it’s more likely to showcase a series of upgraded components that could become available to Ioniq 5 N owners.

The most obvious modifications come in the form of a new aero package, which has shades of touring car inspiration. At the front there’s a new bumper and splitter, which combines with a swan-neck rear wing to generate downforce at both axles. The base car’s N-specific rear valance has been modified too, with a diffuser jutting out of the lower section.

The 5 N’s pumped up wheel arches remain, this time housing a set of new N Performance rims. Whether these will be complemented by suspension hardware changes, or tweaks to the 5 N’s highly configurable chassis software, remains to be seen.

The standard Ioniq 5 N generates 641bhp from a pair of electric motors (one on each axle), and given that its performance and heat management has been carefully tuned for extended track use, the NPX1 is unlikely to change the recipe. At most, the new bodywork could potentially offer improved powertrain cooling, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

The NPX1 is unlikely to be a standalone model – rather, it could represent new factory-supplied upgrades for existing N cars, with a choice of aero parts, wheels and interior modifications (a bucket seat option was previewed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year). The project will be unveiled in full at the Tokyo Auto Salon this Friday.

