Jaguar's four-door GT will take on Porsche Taycan in 2026

Jaguar’s reinvention is close at hand and will begin with a four-door super GT to take on the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Polestar 5. It's pictured here for the first time undergoing camouflaged testing.

As well as providing a first indication of what Jaguar’s new portfolio will look like, the company has also disclosed a few tantalising nuggets of information about the new model.

What can we glean about the looks from this disguised model? Well, that silhouette is certainly distinctive, with the new high end model calling upon the less curvacious footnotes in the marque’s storied history. Think Mk7 and Mk10, rather than the sleek last-generation XJ and the original XF, though there’s a nice tapering rear window line to aid aero efficiency.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s definitely a cab rearward design too, in spite of that long nose not being designed to house a V8, V6, straight six, or indeed, any internally combusted cylinders at all. All electric it may be but there’s no mistaking that Jaguar mouth. Look closer however and it’s clear, that’s a dummy to throw us off the scent.

Said to have already completed tens of thousands of miles of virtual and physical testing, the car uses a dedicated electric architecture, imaginatively named Jaguar Electric Architecture, or JEA for short. When it goes into production in 2026, this four-door GT will mark Jaguar’s rebirth as an all-electric luxury brand, set on producing higher end, higher priced cars in lower volumes. This follows the discontinuation of the outgoing lineup, including the F-Type, that concluded with the F-Pace.

We’re all extra curious to see this car of course, because it’s the direct follow up to what was a false dawn for Jaguar’s all electric era, the cancelled XJ EV. We’ll know more soon, first when Jaguar reveals the Design Vision Concept that’s to preview this car, at Miami Art Week on 2 December. The real deal, expected to cost from £90,000, will follow in short order, in 2026.