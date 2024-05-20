Lamborghini Huracán replacement to debut on August 16 with a 10,000rpm V8
Lamborghini’s new entry model will replace the V10 with a hybrid V8 powertrain of massive potency: think 900bhp-plus and a raft of new chassis tech too
While we mourn the loss of its iconic V10 engine, Lamborghini will give us something to lift our spirits at Monterey Car Week later this week. The company announced that the Huracán’s successor will get an all-new bespoke engine, and while it has lost a pair of cylinders, the specification looks truly stunning on paper.
Codenamed ‘Lamborghini 634’, the replacement for the Huracán will debut on August 16 to sit beneath the Revuelto as the firm’s second new-age, two-seat supercar. This new model will share more than just its seat configuration with its V12 sibling, though, as it too will come with a hybrid powertrain and an adaptation of its excellent eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
We knew this was coming. We knew that its time was up and that the wailing, shrieking, spine-tingling soundtrack of a V10 would soon be available only to those who shop in the used-car space rather than ordering a box-fresh supercar. Now, following Lamborghini’s announcement that the Huracán’s replacement is on its way, the details of what will power it have been confirmed.
V10s have never been as ubiquitous as their V8 and V12 counterparts, but they have an exotic quality nothing else can match. Formula 1 played a part in the V10’s cult following without a doubt, with 20,000+rpm red lines and a shattering soundtrack that froze you to the spot the moment you heard one approach. Sometimes from several miles away. What, then, of Lamborghini’s replacement for an engine that’s enthralled us for more than 20 years?
Capacity shrinks to 4 litres, while the cylinder count now stops at eight, and there will be the addition of a pair of turbochargers. And before you point out that there is already a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 fitted to a Lamborghini, this is not a reworking of the Porsche-Audi V8 that appears across the VW Group portfolio. Rather, it’s a ground-up, brand-new Lamborghini design.
Peak power for the V8 alone is claimed to be 789bhp, or 197bhp per litre, delivered between 9000 and 9750rpm. That’s 158bhp more than the outgoing Huracán Tecnica and STO models (for further reference, the Aventador SV produced 740bhp from its mighty V12). As you’d expect, peak torque from the twin-turbo V8 is also considerably up on the naturally aspirated V10, with 538lb ft – a 121lb ft uplift – delivered all the way from 4000 to 7000rpm. Something the V8 will have in common with its V10 predecessor, though, will be its appetite for revs, topping out at 10,000rpm.
That’s not all. Augmenting the new V8 are three electric motors: an axial-flux unit installed between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that will produce 148bhp and 221lb ft, plus additional e-motors on the front and rear axles. It means the ‘634’ will have in excess of 900bhp and in the region of 700lb ft of torque to play with.
Performance numbers are yet to be disclosed, but with a faster shifting transmission, a trio of electric motors and a far higher peak output, they’re bound to be strong. The V10-powered Huracán Tecnica covered the 0-62mph sprint in 3.2sec and went on to a 202mph top speed, and while its 1379kg (dry) weight figure will almost certainly be less than its hybrid replacement, the 634’s power advantage is likely to make up for this.
The Huracán’s replacement will lean heavily on the Revuelto’s chassis and hardware but also include more bespoke packaging and design elements. Therefore, while the V8 and eight-speed transmission will be positioned behind the cockpit in a carbonfibre central monocoque chassis, the slimline battery is expected to be positioned in the transmission tunnel (in the V12 the battery sits behind the two seats). Meanwhile the front and rear subframes, from which the suspension will hang, are most likely to be fabricated from aluminium, with the pair of e-motors positioned fore and aft to maximise weight distribution.
In terms of pure electric driving range, don’t expect much more than around ten miles (the Revuelto manages 6.1 from its 3.8kWh battery). The Huracán’s replacement, like the new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid over the page, uses its hybrid tech primarily to maximise the engine’s performance and efficiency rather than to coast silently through urban landscapes.
Adopting a hybrid powertrain and high-voltage electrical architecture will also allow Lamborghini’s engineers to introduce more complex chassis technology such as torque-vectoring, active anti-roll bars and rear-axle steering to its smallest supercar for the first time. You can also expect the Revuelto’s regenerative braking system to be adapted for the new entry model.
Due to be revealed on August 16 and with a price expected to start from around £200,000, the ‘634’ will compete with Ferrari’s 296 GTB and McLaren’s Artura.