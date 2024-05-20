Lamborghini Huracán replacement to debut on August 16 with a 10,000rpm V8

While we mourn the loss of its iconic V10 engine, Lamborghini will give us something to lift our spirits at Monterey Car Week later this week. The company announced that the Huracán’s successor will get an all-new bespoke engine, and while it has lost a pair of cylinders, the specification looks truly stunning on paper.

Codenamed ‘Lamborghini 634’, the replacement for the Huracán will debut on August 16 to sit beneath the Revuelto as the firm’s second new-age, two-seat supercar. This new model will share more than just its seat configuration with its V12 sibling, though, as it too will come with a hybrid powertrain and an adaptation of its excellent eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

We knew this was coming. We knew that its time was up and that the wailing, shrieking, spine-tingling soundtrack of a V10 would soon be available only to those who shop in the used-car space rather than ordering a box-fresh supercar. Now, following Lamborghini’s announcement that the Huracán’s replacement is on its way, the details of what will power it have been confirmed.

V10s have never been as ubiquitous as their V8 and V12 counterparts, but they have an exotic quality nothing else can match. Formula 1 played a part in the V10’s cult following without a doubt, with 20,000+rpm red lines and a shattering soundtrack that froze you to the spot the moment you heard one approach. Sometimes from several miles away. What, then, of Lamborghini’s replacement for an engine that’s enthralled us for more than 20 years?

Capacity shrinks to 4 litres, while the cylinder count now stops at eight, and there will be the addition of a pair of turbochargers. And before you point out that there is already a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 fitted to a Lamborghini, this is not a reworking of the Porsche-Audi V8 that appears across the VW Group portfolio. Rather, it’s a ground-up, brand-new Lamborghini design.