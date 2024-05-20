The Lamborghini Huracán replacement will get a 10,000rpm flat-plane crank V8 

While we mourn the loss of its iconic V10 engine, Lamborghini has given us something to lift our spirits. The company has announced that the Huracán’s successor will get an all-new bespoke engine, and while it has lost a pair of cylinders, the specification looks truly stunning on paper.

Codenamed ‘Lamborghini 634’, the replacement for the Huracán will debut later this year to sit beneath the Revuelto as the firm’s second new-age, two-seat supercar. This new model will share more than just its seat configuration with its V12 sibling, though, as it too will come with a hybrid powertrain and an adaptation of its excellent eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

While it won’t come with a fire-breathing 6.5-litre V12, Lamborghini has announced that its Ferrari 296 rival will feature a 4-litre twin-turbocharged flat-plane crankshaft V8, built from the ground up in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Revving to a mind-boggling 10,000rpm, this is certainly not the ubiquitous 4-litre VAG V8 some speculated it might be…

Output figures are just as incredible as its redline, with peak power standing at 778bhp between 9000 and 9750rpm, and torque at 538lb ft between 4000 and 7000rpm. For reference, the most powerful iteration of the Huracán’s V10 made do with 631bhp and 417lb ft in the Tecnica and STO. Augmenting the V8 are a total of three electric motors, with one positioned between the engine and transmission to contribute 148bhp and 221lb ft on its own.

Performance numbers are yet to be disclosed, but with a faster shifting transmission, a trio of electric motors and a far higher peak output, they’re bound to be strong. The V10-powered Huracán Tecnica covered the 0-62mph sprint in 3.2sec and went on to a 202mph top speed, and while its 1379kg (dry) weight figure will almost certainly be less than its hybrid replacement, the 634’s power advantage is likely to make up for this.

Being a replacement for one of the greatest sounding power plants ever fitted to a road car, sound is also said to be a key focus for the new engine. Lamborghini says it has a ‘unique and distinctive’ character, and while we’ll have to hear it for ourselves to know for sure, we wouldn’t bet against the 10,000rpm V8 making an incredible noise.

Further details on the powertrain and the Huracán’s replacement will come later this year at the model’s reveal.