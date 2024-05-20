The Lamborghini Temerario is a 10,000rpm V8 Huracán successor with hypercar power

Lamborghini has lifted the covers off the all-new Temerario, the successor to the Huracán and the second model in its High Performance Electrified Vehicle lineup after the Revuelto. Revealed at the Monterey Car Week as a rival to the Ferrari 296 GTB, over a decade since the launch of the model it replaces, it has an awful lot to live up to.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Downsizing and electrification are ordinarily associated with efficiency rather than performance, but the Temerario moves the game on in both respects. Its smaller-capacity hybrid-assisted engine has been meticulously engineered to deliver the kind of intoxicating driving experience we’re used to from Lamborghini, while comprehensively outgunning its predecessor in terms of raw speed.

> Lamborghini Revuelto 2024 review – a worthy successor to the Aventador?

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, said: 'Every new Lamborghini must surpass its forerunners in performance terms, while at the same time being more sustainable from an emissions standpoint. With the Temerario, we have completed a key chapter in the electrification strategy included in our Direzione Cor Tauri plan: we also become the first luxury automotive brand to offer a completely hybridized range.'

Engine, gearbox and performance figures

While it's common for manufacturers to develop their hybrid powertrains around existing combustion engines, the Temerario is different. Mounted at its core is the result of five years of painstaking development: the ground-up designed L411 V8. While its cylinder count is lower than its predecessor, its specs certainly are a different matter.