The cabin of a Huracán has always been a relatively cramped place to find yourself, doubly so in the Spyder and indeed there is an open-top variant of the Performante. If you fit, though, the Performante is just as habitable and comprehensively equipped as the regular LP610-4 on which it’s based.

Values, rivals and check points

Is the Huracán Performante the forgotten Huracán? If so, more fool everyone else because it was arguably the first truly dynamically talented Huracán that’s now available from £170,000. The ‘Loge’ wheels with centre locks are the most desirable and cars in unique or rare Ad Personam hues will command more money too. Spyders are thought to be rarer and command a higher price too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Huracáns in general are reliable and that goes for the Performante too. Be sure your chosen example has four good tyres with equal wear, as uneven wear can suggest (and inflict) issues with the differentials. Be sure the standard ceramic brakes that sit behind them are in good condition too. The discs are long-lasting but even the pads are expensive to swap out. Servicing at a dealer is more often four figures, with specialists tending to offer significant savings.

Knowing your car’s history is important – in terms of servicing and MOTs yes but it’s also worth knowing what kind of life it’s led. The Huracán Performante was never going to be a car that was driven carefully but was especially popular among those who enjoyed driving hard and being seen and filmed doing so. More than a few Performantes have suffered prangs due to their driver’s talent deficits.

What could you have instead? Well at the time of its release, the McLaren 720S was making huge waves. They can be had for five figures less than the Lambo, are noticeably faster, are more engaging, comfortable and technically complicated – from the turbocharging to the carbon tub and the hydraulic suspension. They may not be as dependable, however.

Ferrari’s 488 is another option and well within this price range, though for road racer equivalency to a Huracán Performante, you’ll need the 488 Pista, which are generally at least 50 per cent more expensive than Performantes. The F8 Tributo is all but a 488 Pista with a 'series' Ferrari skin, that can be had for much less – a worthy alternative.

Specs