New Lamborghini Urus SE Performante – 800bhp for Ferrari Purosangue rival
Lamborghini’s turned the wick up on its hybridised super SUV. The result is an 800bhp monster
The Lamborghini Urus has been with us for nearly a decade now, making its debut in late 2017, and much like Lamborghini’s more rakish offerings, it’s enjoyed several updates over the years. The latest takes the form of the Urus SE Performante, combining 2024’s SE updates with the more focused Performante tweaks originally introduced in 2022.
It goes straight to the top of the Urus performance tree as the most powerful yet. No Urus is slow, but a variant of the familiar 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, aided by an electric motor for a total output of 801bhp, makes it even more potent. The 144bhp uplift (and 111lb ft more torque, for 738lb ft) enables 0-62mph in 3.3sec (a tenth quicker than the SE) and the same 194mph top end – plenty to be taking on the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX S.
Naturally, it’s fighting against physics somewhat – you can extract more vivid numbers from smaller, lighter, more aerodynamic cars – but while a 2473kg kerb weight won’t impress an Alpine engineer, it still represents a 32kg saving over a Urus SE. For reference, the old Performante dropped the kerb weight of the previous Urus by 47kg to 2150kg.
Carbonfibre is the reason, with the bonnet, roof, wheel arches, side skirts, and rear diffuser made from the stuff, while a titanium exhaust system represents a full 10kg of the savings. Dinamica “Corsa Tex” cabin trim accounts for a further 2.7kg of that, though delve into the spec sheet and you can undo those surprising savings by slathering the whole thing in leather. We suspect you probably won’t notice either way, but we’d stick with the flyweight fabric; it’s the thought that counts.
Controlling the improved performance is the job of revised dual-chamber air suspension. The primary chamber is primarily for performance, with a firmer spring rate that can be softened off when the second chamber opens and increases the air volume. Dual-valve dampers meanwhile can change the characteristics of compression and rebound independently of each other; Lamborghini promises 55 per cent less body roll, yet also 25 per cent less “comfort-related vibrations”.
The track width is a little wider too – 16mm, to be precise – over 22-inch or 23-inch wheel options, the former getting options for both Pirelli Scorpion winter tyres or Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slicks. Pirelli P Zeros are the standard fitment on both sizes.
Clever electronics contribute to the grip on offer from the updated suspension and sticky tyres - the SE Performante uses Lamborghini’s “6D” traction, ABS and stability systems (something first seen on the Fenomeno hypercar). Sant’Agata gives us numbers for the effectiveness of this too: 9 per cent better braking, 6 per cent faster manoeuvrability, and 12 per cent faster reactions, though the proof will be in the driving.
Likely more effective and more driver-detectable in isolation, will be the new Rally driving mode. Sadly this doesn’t go hand-in-hand with Huracán Sterrato-style knobbly tyres and bonnet-mounted spotlights. What it does mean is that suspension, drivetrain, and stability systems are calibrated to let you arse around on loose surfaces without spoiling your fun.
At the other end of the scale is Corsa mode, a more familiar sight in Lamborghinis, which ramps up precision and adapts the suspension for track performance. Most owners though will likely spend most of their time in the various modes in between Strada, Sport, and Neve (snow), while a dedicated EV mode makes the most of the 25.9kWh battery (37mph of range, 81mph top speed).
Hybrid mode is paired with Strada, and a Recharge function in all modes other than Rally syphons off some of the V8’s power to charge the battery. Though plugging it in at home is the slightly more efficient way of doing that…
Styling-wise the Urus has never exactly faded into the background, but the SE Performante’s carbon fibre elements, enlarged intakes and prominent bonnet bulges are all an unsubtle hint as to the extra performance. The brand promises everything is functional, with the extra power requiring extra cooling for a start, and the aero changes undertaken with at least a nod towards aerodynamic performance.
The front splitter is lower and juts forwards further, which seems at odds with the new Rally mode, but being able to lift the air suspension 50mm should avoid any scraping. The eye-searing yellow in these images, incidentally, is a new colour, Giallo Crius, but with Lambo now doing its paint in-house, the range of hues has expanded to more than 50.
Other than the Corsa Tex trim, there’s a new steering wheel in the SE Performante incorporating a carbon fibre bezel, a bank of aviation-style switches, and the 12.3-inch infotainment screen gets Revuelto-inspired graphics – all aimed at enhancing the cockpit-like feel that Lamborghini aims for with its cars.
The Urus SE Performante configurator will be live by the time you read this, with prices set around 10 per cent higher than a regular £214k Urus SE, a source close to the project explains. Lamborghini is expecting 40 per cent of Urus customers to go for the Performante over the regular SE.