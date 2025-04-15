Likely more effective and more driver-detectable in isolation, will be the new Rally driving mode. Sadly this doesn’t go hand-in-hand with Huracán Sterrato-style knobbly tyres and bonnet-mounted spotlights. What it does mean is that suspension, drivetrain, and stability systems are calibrated to let you arse around on loose surfaces without spoiling your fun.

At the other end of the scale is Corsa mode, a more familiar sight in Lamborghinis, which ramps up precision and adapts the suspension for track performance. Most owners though will likely spend most of their time in the various modes in between Strada, Sport, and Neve (snow), while a dedicated EV mode makes the most of the 25.9kWh battery (37mph of range, 81mph top speed).

Hybrid mode is paired with Strada, and a Recharge function in all modes other than Rally syphons off some of the V8’s power to charge the battery. Though plugging it in at home is the slightly more efficient way of doing that…

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Styling-wise the Urus has never exactly faded into the background, but the SE Performante’s carbon fibre elements, enlarged intakes and prominent bonnet bulges are all an unsubtle hint as to the extra performance. The brand promises everything is functional, with the extra power requiring extra cooling for a start, and the aero changes undertaken with at least a nod towards aerodynamic performance.

The front splitter is lower and juts forwards further, which seems at odds with the new Rally mode, but being able to lift the air suspension 50mm should avoid any scraping. The eye-searing yellow in these images, incidentally, is a new colour, Giallo Crius, but with Lambo now doing its paint in-house, the range of hues has expanded to more than 50.

Other than the Corsa Tex trim, there’s a new steering wheel in the SE Performante incorporating a carbon fibre bezel, a bank of aviation-style switches, and the 12.3-inch infotainment screen gets Revuelto-inspired graphics – all aimed at enhancing the cockpit-like feel that Lamborghini aims for with its cars.

The Urus SE Performante configurator will be live by the time you read this, with prices set around 10 per cent higher than a regular £214k Urus SE, a source close to the project explains. Lamborghini is expecting 40 per cent of Urus customers to go for the Performante over the regular SE.