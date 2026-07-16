Range Rover has confirmed an all electric version of its popular Sport model, joining the current diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid line-up. Scheduled to go on sale later in 2026, the Sport electric’s launch will follow that of the Range Rover electric.

Built on Range Rover’s MLA platform, the Range Rover Sport’s 118kWh battery is fixed between the axles axles. There's a motor installed where the combustion engine would ordinarily live under the bonnet and a second in a modified rear subframe where you'd usually find a differential in the combustion and hybrid cars. Power passes between the front and the rear, not via independent motors on each wheel but via an electric gearbox control unit.

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On top of the battery is more auxiliary hardware occupying the space vacated by the eight-speed transmission. In terms of packaging it’s all quite tight, but with the platform designed from the outset to house both combustion and full-electric powertrains. As such, it was much less work than say, converting a dedicated combustion platform to create a BEV. There’s even room for the battery to feature double-stacked cells to provide the increased output; although forthcoming rivals from BMW will quickly supersede the Range Rover’s output.

'Electric power brings a new edge to Range Rover Sport,' explained Martin Limpert, Managing Director at Range Rover when presenting the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. 'This is only a glimpse of how this model will redefine performance SUVs, combining the refinement and immediate performance of electric drive.'

In adding an all-electric powertrain to the Sport, Range Rover is confident it has all bases covered when offering the right proposition for the right scenario for its broad customer base. In terms of positioning it will sit above the six-cylinder plug-in hybrid models and below the topline V8-engined SV trim, so don’t expect much change from £120,000.