Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The 2024 Range Rover Electric will be the most refined Range Rover ever

Land Rover is drip feeding details for its forthcoming Range Rover Electric, which is said to be quieter but just as quick as the V8-engined P530

by: Yousuf Ashraf
13 Dec 2023
Range Rover Electric

We saw this coming, didn’t we? Land Rover has announced that development of its first all-electric Range Rover is well underway, inviting customers to join a waiting list to be among the first to take delivery in 2024. 

The Range Rover Electric is set to be the most advanced version yet, riding on an 800V Modular Longitudinal Architecture with an EV powertrain built in-house. Details are still thin on the ground, but Land Rover promises not to compromise on versatility or off-road performance with its first EV, while taking the Range Rover to new levels of refinement and luxury. 

> Kia EV9 2023 review – a Range Rover on a budget?

The firm hasn’t held back on setting targets for the new model, claiming that it will offer all-terrain technology, wading and towing ability to surpass any other EV in its segment. The EV has been designed to offer similar performance to the petrol-engined Range Rover P530, which uses a 523bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 to achieve a 4.4sec 0-62mph time. Those numbers won’t trouble a Tesla Model X Plaid, but the Range Rover has never been a car for drag racing on YouTube. 

Instead, the EV has been designed to be the quietest and most sumptuous Range Rover ever built, thanks to the silent powertrain and active noise cancellation. It will also offer a ‘unique sound design’ according to Land Rover, suggesting that some sort of artificial driving noise will be pumped through the speakers.

Off-road performance is one of Land Rover’s key engineering pillars, and the Range Rover Electric is being tested for its all-terrain ability in extreme conditions ahead of its global launch next year. With an 850mm wading depth it falls 50mm short of the petrol model but matches the Range Rover Sport, and will offer the usual suite of Terrain Response systems and wade sensors. The MLA platform allows for four-wheel drive with an electric motor on each axle, and these will be calibrated to optimise traction on a range of surfaces. 

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

We don’t know how far the Range Rover Electric will go on a charge, but it’s reasonable to expect a range beyond 300 miles to compete with the Mercedes EQS SUV and Lotus Eletre. There will be a series of subtle design changes to improve aero efficiency and eke out a few more miles, and Land Rover promises competitive charging speeds thanks to the 800V architecture. 

There’s no word on what the Range Rover Electric will cost, but expect it to sit in the region of £150,000 when order books open next year.

Recommended

Kia EV9 2023 review – a Range Rover on a budget?
Kia EV9
Reviews

Kia EV9 2023 review – a Range Rover on a budget?

The all-electric EV9 is an impressively refined SUV offering, with comfort and technology in abundance
11 Dec 2023
Porsche Cayenne review
Porsche Cayenne – front
In-depth reviews

Porsche Cayenne review

There are remnants of sporting DNA in the Porsche Cayenne, and it now has the tech and processing power to rival the very best
29 Nov 2023
The new Dacia Duster is a no-frills crossover we can get behind
Dacia Duster – front
News

The new Dacia Duster is a no-frills crossover we can get behind

The third-generation Duster is tougher and more practical than before, promising class-leading value for money
29 Nov 2023
Ineos Grenadier review: the Defender we never asked for
Ineos Grenadier – front
Reviews

Ineos Grenadier review: the Defender we never asked for

After 1000 miles in the Ineos Grenadier, we’ve been reminded why the Land Rover Defender needed to evolve
11 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Volkswagen W12 Syncro – dead on arrival
Volkswagen W12 Syncro
Features

Volkswagen W12 Syncro – dead on arrival

A genuine supercar from the maker of people’s cars seemed tantalisingly possible – until logic prevailed
8 Dec 2023
Car prices are plummeting: fancy a £36,000 discount on a brand new M car?
BMW M8 Competition
News

Car prices are plummeting: fancy a £36,000 discount on a brand new M car?

Dealers are slashing prices on new and pre-registered cars on the run up to Christmas, offering enormous savings on some evo favourites
8 Dec 2023
AC has built an all-new Cobra that costs £240,000
AC Cobra GT Roadster
News

AC has built an all-new Cobra that costs £240,000

The Cobra GT Roadster is a bespoke recreation of the iconic ‘60s sports car, packing a heavyweight 654bhp punch
7 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content