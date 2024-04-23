Range Rover Electric testing continues in Dubai

As we near the end of 2024, the Range Rover Electric cometh. The much-anticipated model is making its final approach, following delays earlier in the year, with client reservations and potentially a reveal, set to take place in 2025.

The car at present is undergoing extensive durability and performance testing, taking on all conditions and temperatures in the refinement process. In these latest images, we can see a prototype taking on the dunes and urban sprawl that you’ll only find alongside one another in Dubai, after first seeing the car cold weather testing earlier this year.

We’re still yet to see its design in full, but these latest images offer our best look yet at what sets the EV apart from its combustion alternatives. What’s clear to see is that not much has changed at all, with an aero-centric front grille and charging flap the only noticeable new additions.

Featuring what JLR describes as ‘its newest and most intelligent thermal management system’, the Range Rover Electric prototype has been put to the test in temperatures that reach 50C, with humidity of up to 90 per cent.

In addition to testing the car’s ability to manage its system temperatures, as important is how the car looks after cabin occupants. The driver and passengers of a Range Rover Electric should be able to traverse searing dunes in consummate air-conditioned comfort without the car underneath them showing signs of performance fatigue.