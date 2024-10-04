Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Spy shots

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teased – wider, winged EV saloon will be N division’s M3

The hot Ioniq 6 N saloon will soon join the excellent Ioniq 5 N in Hyundai’s all-electric performance car rebirth, setting a target for the forthcoming electric BMW M3

by: Ethan Jupp
3 Apr 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teased12

With the reveal of the new facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Korean marque has let slip a small teaser for the hotly anticipated N model that’s to launch later this year. As we can see, the wing seen on prototypes of the Ioniq 6 N during test sessions last year at the Nürburgring is set to stick around for the production car. 

And that’s because it’s needed. Talking to our sister publication Auto Express at the Seoul Mobility Show, Hyundai Head of Design Simon Loasby said that, given the car’s performance and its aero profile; ‘when you’re counteracting lift, when we’ve got 600bhp plus, you need a spoiler’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

He also confirmed that, unlike the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the Ioniq 6 N will feature a wider track both at the front and rear, with wider fenders to house the bigger wheels. On top of that, a good old-fashioned blistered arch features, meaning we can expect a sturdy footprint for the Ioniq 6 N with wider, more serious tyres than the 225- and 245-sections the standard car currently runs on.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N prototype rear12

What the Ioniq 6 N won’t share with its older sibling is a personality, at least so hopes the N division. Revised software will let the car ‘change into different outfits’, with adjustments to how the powertrain, steering and damping perform intended to ensure a distinctive feel.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ioniq 6 N will plunder the toybox of Hyundai’s N brand a bit, though – it’s an inevitability. At the top of the list of borrowed elements will be a version of the Ioniq 5 N’s powertrain, which consists of all-wheel drive courtesy of two electric motors. In the Ioniq 5 N the front motor produces 223bhp, while the rear contributes 379bhp, contributing to a massive system output of 641bhp and 567lb ft. In that car, that’s good for a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec on the way to a top speed of 162mph.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> New Hyundai Insteroid – could this be the new-age i20 N EV?

Having gone down as well with fans as they did, don’t be surprised to see the 5 N’s ‘e-Shift’ simulated gear system and a version of the synthesised ‘engine’ sounds. The former allows you to control a fake gearbox that’s produced through mapping of the electric motors and controlled via the paddles through software. That works in tandem with the synthesised soundtrack to sort-of replicate the sensations of driving an internal combustion car. 

A gimmick? In some ways. But in practice, these systems remind you just what a useful reference gears and engine sounds were in petrol cars. In Hyundai’s Ionic 5 N they create a more natural feel when you’re stroking the Ioniq 5 N up the road.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N prototype side12

Visually, to match that wing, the Ioniq 6 N will be more aggressive than the standard car with skirts, a splitter and a diffuser in tune with the Ioniq 5 N. It’ll also have the slimmer daytime-running lights in place of the larger headlights of the old car, with the main lights now recessed into the new ‘mouth’ below.

> The Hyundai i20 N is dead; we take it for one last drive

Hyundai has set a precedent in the burgeoning electric car market, with cars that are not just good but often, quite interesting. The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 especially, were a pushback against the notion that these things should be reduced to a white good. With the excellent Ioniq 5 N setting the precedent, hopes are high for the incoming Ioniq 6 N.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N will make its debut in July 2025 with the first cars being delivered by the end of the year. Like the Ioniq 5 N, it will also be relatively pricey, with an on-the-road price in the region of £72,000 expected.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Skoda’s fastest accelerating car ever is here: the 335 bhp Elroq vRS
Skoda Elroq vR front
News

Skoda’s fastest accelerating car ever is here: the 335 bhp Elroq vRS

The Elroq is the first in its category to get a performance version – there's no Ford Explorer ST or Kia EV3 GT for it to face down
3 Apr 2025
Diced-up Lotus Emeya and Eletre EV ranges start £5760 cheaper
Lotus Emeya and Eletre
News

Diced-up Lotus Emeya and Eletre EV ranges start £5760 cheaper

Lotus has introduced a new range of trim levels and a new naming convention to more clearly define what buyers are getting for their money
2 Apr 2025
New Hyundai Insteroid – could this be the new-age i20 N EV?
Hyundai Insteroid – front
News

New Hyundai Insteroid – could this be the new-age i20 N EV?

Hyundai has served up another wild hot hatch concept, this time taking the Inster supermini as a base. Could an electric successor to the i20 N be on …
1 Apr 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2025 review – an electric crossover with hot hatch credentials
Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce
Reviews

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2025 review – an electric crossover with hot hatch credentials

The Junior is Alfa Romeo’s first ever pure-electric model, but don’t let that put you off. The Veloce is a practical offering with a real performance …
27 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week
Hot hatch test
Features

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we test three of the most sophisticated hot hatches on sale against each other on road and track – these are our favourite…
29 Mar 2025
Best hybrid cars 2025 – the benefits of EV and petrol power
Best hybrid cars 2025
Best cars

Best hybrid cars 2025 – the benefits of EV and petrol power

Hybrids are the perfect compromise for manufacturers and buyers at the moment, keeping petrol power for versatility and customer appeal but adding an …
31 Mar 2025
Honda Civic Type R (FN2) – the car world's greatest misses
Honda Civic Type R FN2
Features

Honda Civic Type R (FN2) – the car world's greatest misses

Its lineage contains some hot hatch greats, but the late-noughties Civic wasn’t one of them
26 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content