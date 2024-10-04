The Ioniq 6 N will plunder the toybox of Hyundai’s N brand a bit, though – it’s an inevitability. At the top of the list of borrowed elements will be a version of the Ioniq 5 N’s powertrain, which consists of all-wheel drive courtesy of two electric motors. In the Ioniq 5 N the front motor produces 223bhp, while the rear contributes 379bhp, contributing to a massive system output of 641bhp and 567lb ft. In that car, that’s good for a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec on the way to a top speed of 162mph.

Having gone down as well with fans as they did, don’t be surprised to see the 5 N’s ‘e-Shift’ simulated gear system and a version of the synthesised ‘engine’ sounds. The former allows you to control a fake gearbox that’s produced through mapping of the electric motors and controlled via the paddles through software. That works in tandem with the synthesised soundtrack to sort-of replicate the sensations of driving an internal combustion car.

A gimmick? In some ways. But in practice, these systems remind you just what a useful reference gears and engine sounds were in petrol cars. In Hyundai’s Ionic 5 N they create a more natural feel when you’re stroking the Ioniq 5 N up the road.

Visually, to match that wing, the Ioniq 6 N will be more aggressive than the standard car with skirts, a splitter and a diffuser in tune with the Ioniq 5 N. It’ll also have the slimmer daytime-running lights in place of the larger headlights of the old car, with the main lights now recessed into the new ‘mouth’ below.

Hyundai has set a precedent in the burgeoning electric car market, with cars that are not just good but often, quite interesting. The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 especially, were a pushback against the notion that these things should be reduced to a white good. With the excellent Ioniq 5 N setting the precedent, hopes are high for the incoming Ioniq 6 N.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N will make its debut in July 2025 with the first cars being delivered by the end of the year. Like the Ioniq 5 N, it will also be relatively pricey, with an on-the-road price in the region of £72,000 expected.