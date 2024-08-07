evo magazine latest issue – 325 on sale now

The September issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 325 – what’s inside

In evo issue 325, we put the new BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter head-to-head with its three-pedal equivalent from Toyota to find out if it’s finally the driver’s car it promises to be. With both sporting near-identical underpinnings, the same 3-litre turbocharged B58 straight-six and a low-slung, two-seat layout, John Barker tests them back-to-back for a definitive verdict.

On the other side of the sports car equation, we get behind the wheel of the long-awaited Cyberster from MG. With a brisk 3.2sec quoted 0-62mph time, a 496bhp output and exotic looks, it all seems promising on paper, but can a 1985kg EV really deliver the sports car thrills of its (distant) predecessors?

One car that certainly can deliver thrills is the Aston Martin Valour. A jaw-dropping Le Mans-inspired design and a 705bhp twin-turbocharged V12 are more than enough to get us excited, but the Valour also comes with its own bespoke six-speed manual transmission. In issue 325, James Taylor puts it through its paces on UK roads.

From one seven-figure special to another, Dickie Meaden jumps into the latest creation from Singer, this time based on the iconic 930 Turbo. With a pair of turbochargers helping its air-cooled Mezger flat-six reach a peak output of 510bhp, its performance promises to be just as captivating as its painstaking design.

In issue 325, we also speak with the head designer at Hot Wheels, Craig Callum, about his fascinating career and less-than-average day job, pay a visit to Great British Sports Cars (GBS) to drive its modern take on the Lotus Seven and dive into the anatomy of the monstrous Group A Ford Sierra RS500 BTCC race car. We also catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, the latest musings from our columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 325